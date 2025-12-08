Teams that are fighting for their playoff lives clash in a key AFC matchup when the Houston Texans battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. The Texans (7-5), who have won four in a row, trail Jacksonville and Indianapolis by just one game in the AFC South. The Chiefs (6-6), who have lost three of four, are 5-1 on their home field. Kansas City linemen Trey Smith (ankle) and Jawaan Taylor (triceps) are inactive. This will be the first Chiefs game since Missouri sports betting launched on Dec. 1, and there are a number of Missouri sportsbook promos available to residents of the state.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City leads the all-time series 11-5, including wins in each of the last five meetings. The Chiefs are 4-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Houston is 6-6 versus the spread this season, while Kansas City is 5-7 against the line. The Under is a combined 17-7 for the two teams this season. Before making any Chiefs vs. Texans picks, make sure to check out the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White is 133-112-4 in his last 249 NFL picks (+1499). Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, White has set his sights on Texans vs. Chiefs and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks.

Chiefs vs. Texans odds

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Texans:

Texans vs. Chiefs spread Kansas City -4 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texans vs. Chiefs over/under 41.5 points Texans vs. Chiefs money line Houston +177, Kansas City -213 Texans vs. Chiefs picks See picks at SportsLine Texans vs. Chiefs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can win

Veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to power the Kansas City offense. In 12 games this season, he has completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,238 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions for a rating of 96.5. He is also second on the team in rushing, carrying 55 times for 348 yards (6.3 average) and four touchdowns. In the 31-28 Thanksgiving Day loss at Dallas, Mahomes completed 23 of 34 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns.

His top target is tight end Travis Kelce. In 12 games, he has 59 receptions for 719 yards (12.2 average) and five touchdowns. He has nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 44, with 375 yards after the catch and 37 first-down conversions. In the loss to the Cowboys, he caught five passes for 45 yards and one touchdown. Kelce has scored five touchdowns over his last five games versus Houston, including in a Jan. 2025 playoff contest. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Texans can win

Third-year veteran quarterback C.J. Stroud helps lead the Houston offensive attack. In nine games, he has completed 183 of 277 passes (66.1%) for 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 91.1 rating. He also has rushed 30 times for 189 yards (6.3 average). In a 26-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 26, he completed 30 of 39 passes for 318 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Among the Texans' top weapons is fifth-year veteran wide receiver Nico Collins. In 11 games, he has 57 receptions for 795 yards (13.9 average) and four touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 54, with 212 yards after the catch and 36 first-down conversions. In last week's 20-16 win at Indianapolis, he caught five passes for 98 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Texans vs. Chiefs picks

White has analyzed Texans vs. Chiefs from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Texans vs. Chiefs, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texans vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 133-112-4 on his last 249 NFL picks, and find out.