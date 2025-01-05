The NFC North title and top seed in the NFC will be on the line when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. Detroit defeated Minnesota, 31-29, in Week 7. The Vikings (14-2), who are seeking their first division crown since 2022, are 6-1 on the road this season. The Lions (14-2), who are seeking back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1953 and 1954, are 6-2 on their home field. The Vikings lead the all-time series 80-44-2, but Detroit has won the last four meetings.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Lions are three-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Lions odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 56.5. Before you make any Vikings vs. Lions best bets, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Vikings.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Vikings. He is an outstanding 70-39-5 (+2718) on his last 114 picks in games involving the Vikings.

Now, White has locked in on Vikings vs. Lions and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Vikings vs. Lions:

Vikings vs. Lions spread: Detroit -3

Vikings vs. Lions over/under: 56.5 points

Vikings vs. Lions money line: Minnesota +130, Detroit -155

MIN: Vikings have hit the money line in 17 of their last 21 games (+14.20 units)

DET: Lions have covered the spread in 16 of their last 21 games (+11.60 units)

Why the Lions can cover

Veteran quarterback Jared Goff powers Detroit's offense. In 16 starts, he has completed 363 of 506 passes (71.7%) for 4,398 yards and 36 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a 113.6 rating. He has thrown for 300 or more yards in each of the last three games.

His top target is wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. In 16 games, he caught 109 passes for 1,186 yards (10.9 average) and 12 touchdowns. He had 13 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 66, with 68 first-down conversions. In the win at Minnesota on Oct. 20, he caught eight passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Why the Vikings can cover

Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold is the key to Minnesota's offensive success. He has played a career-high 16 games, completing 343 of 504 passes (68.1 average) for a career-high 4,153 yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions for a 106.4 rating.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is his top target. In 16 games, he has 100 receptions for 1,479 yards and 10 touchdowns, including 27 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 97, with 466 yards after the catch and 61 first-down conversions.

How to make Lions vs. Vikings picks

White has analyzed Vikings vs. Lions from every possible angle. He's leaning under on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Lions vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?