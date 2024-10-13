The Cincinnati Bengals will try to turn around their fortunes when they battle the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati is coming off a 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while New York defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 29-20, in Week 5. The Bengals (1-4), who are tied for third in the AFC North standings, are 4-6 on the road since the beginning of last season. The Giants (2-3), who are fourth in the NFC East standings, are 4-6 on their home field since last September. The Bengals lead the all-time series 6-5, but the Giants have won five of the last seven, including two in a row.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Bengals odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Giants. In fact, he is an outstanding 52-27 (+2176) on his last 79 picks involving the New York Giants.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line and over/under for Bengals vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -3.5

Giants vs. Bengals over/under: 47 points

Giants vs. Bengals money line: Cincinnati -194, New York Giants +161

CIN: Bengals have hit the first-half over in eight of their last nine away games (+6.85 units)

NYG: Giants have hit the second-quarter money line in nine of their last 17 games (+9.00 units)

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati is led by fifth-year veteran quarterback Joe Burrow. The first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft is coming off his second 300-plus passing game of the season. In the overtime loss to the Ravens, he completed 30 of 39 passes (76.9%) for 392 yards, five touchdowns and one interception with a rating of 137. For the season, he has completed 125 of 173 passes (72.3%) for 1,370 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions for a 113.6 rating.

His top target has been wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In five games, he has 29 receptions for 493 yards (17.0 average) and five touchdowns. He has seven explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 70, with 233 yards after the catch and 20 first-down conversions. He had 10 catches for 193 yards and two scores in the loss to Baltimore.

Why the Giants can cover

Sixth-year veteran quarterback Daniel Jones runs the Giants' offense. The former first-round pick has completed 114 of 179 passes (64%) for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions and a rating of 86.3. He has also rushed 34 times for 108 yards (3.2 average). Jones completed 23 of 34 passes (67.7%) for 257 yards and two touchdowns in last Sunday's win over Seattle.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is coming off a solid performance against the Seahawks. In that game, he caught eight passes for 122 yards (15.3 average) and one touchdown. For the season, he has 18 receptions for 244 yards (13.6 average) and one touchdown. He has had three explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 41, and has converted 14 first downs.

How to make Bengals vs. Giants picks

White has analyzed Bengals vs. Giants from every possible angle. He's leaning Over the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Bengals vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?