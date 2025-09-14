The Minnesota Vikings will look to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Minnesota is coming off a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, while Atlanta dropped a 23-20 decision to Tampa Bay in Week 1. The Falcons (0-1), who finished 8-9 and second in the NFC South a year ago, were 4-4 on the road in 2024. The Vikings (1-0), who were 14-3 overall and second in the NFC North, were 8-1 on their home field last season.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Vikings lead the all-time series 22-12, including wins in six of the last seven meetings with Atlanta. Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Falcons vs. Vikings odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before you make any Vikings vs. Falcons picks, make sure to check out the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Vikings. He is an outstanding 63-32-5 (+2792) on his last 100 picks in games involving the Minnesota Vikings. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, White has set his sights on Falcons vs. Vikings and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Vikings spread Minnesota -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Falcons vs. Vikings over/under 44.5 points Falcons vs. Vikings money line Atlanta +150, Minnesota -180 Falcons vs. Vikings picks See picks at SportsLine Falcons vs. Vikings streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Vikings can win

Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy will look to build on his late-game success in Monday's win over the Bears. In that game, he completed 13 of 20 passes (65%) for 143 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also ran two times for 25 yards and one score. In three seasons at Michigan, he led the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023. As a collegiate, he completed 67.6% of his passes for 6,226 yards and 49 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

One of his favorite targets is veteran wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In the season opener, he caught four passes for 44 yards and one touchdown. He led the Vikings in receptions last year with 103 for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 28 explosive plays, including a long of 97 yards, with 496 yards after the catch and 62 first-down conversions. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Falcons can win

Michael Penix Jr., also a second-year quarterback, powers the Atlanta offense. In the season opener, he completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed six times for 21 yards and one score. In five games as a rookie, he completed 58.1% of his passes for 775 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. He also rushed for one touchdown.

The ground attack is led by third-year veteran running back Bijan Robinson. In 17 games last season, he carried 304 times for 1,456 yards (4.8 average) and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 61 passes for 431 yards and one touchdown. In last week's loss to the Buccaneers, he was held to 24 yards rushing, but caught six passes for 100 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

How to make Falcons vs. Vikings picks

White has analyzed Falcons vs. Vikings from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Vikings vs. Falcons, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?. You can head to SportsLine to see his Falcons vs. Vikings picks. Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 63-32-5 on his last 100 Minnesota Vikings picks, and find out.