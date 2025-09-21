Teams looking to avoid a 0-3 start to the season clash when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Giants on 'Sunday Night Football.' Kansas City is coming off a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while New York dropped a 40-37 overtime decision at Dallas. The Chiefs (0-2), who have been to three consecutive Super Bowls and five of the past six, are 7-3 on the road since the start of 2024. The Giants (0-2), who have made the playoffs just twice since winning Super Bowl XLVI in 2011, were 1-8 on their home field last season. Kansas City is winless, all-time, on the road versus the Giants, going 0-7.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Giants lead the all-time series 11-4, but Kansas City has won two of the past three meetings. The Chiefs are 6-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Giants odds, while the over/under for total points is 44.5. Kansas City is at -319 on the money line (risk $319 to win $100), while New York is at +255 (risk $100 to win $255). Before you make any Giants vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Giants. He is an outstanding 46-22 (+2105) on his last 68 picks in games involving the New York Giants.

Now, White has set his sights on Chiefs vs. Giants and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Giants spread Kansas City -6 at DraftKings Sportsbook Chiefs vs. Giants over/under 44.5 points Chiefs vs. Giants money line Kansas City -319, New York Giants +255 Chiefs vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Chiefs vs. Giants streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can win

Veteran quarterback Patrick Mahomes will look to turn Kansas City's fortunes around. In two games this season, Mahomes has completed 40 of 68 passes (58.8%) for 445 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 13 times for a team-high 123 yards (9.5 average) and two touchdowns. He has thrown and ran for a touchdown in each of the Chiefs' first two games.

Veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been Mahomes' top target this season. In two games, he has 15 receptions for 129 yards (8.6 average) and one explosive play of 49 yards. He has 47 yards after the catch and six first-down conversions. In the season opening 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, he caught 10 passes for 99 yards.

Why the Giants can win

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been a dual-threat, leading New York in both passing and rushing. He has completed 47 of 78 passes (60.3%) for 618 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for a 92.8 rating. Wilson has carried 11 times for 67 yards (6.1 average) and four first-down conversions. In 14 seasons, he has completed 64.6% of his passes for 46,753 yards and 353 touchdowns with 112 interceptions.

Second-year standout wide receiver Malik Nabers leads the team in receiving yards. In two games, he has 14 receptions for 238 yards (17.0 average) and two touchdowns. He had nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's loss at Dallas. In his rookie year, Nabers played in 15 games, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

How to make Chiefs vs. Giants picks

White has analyzed Chiefs vs. Giants from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Giants, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?