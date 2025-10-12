The Detroit Lions will look to run their winning streak to five games when they battle the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Detroit is coming off a 37-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, while Kansas City dropped a 31-28 decision at Jacksonville on Monday night. The Lions (4-1), who are first in the NFC North, are 2-1 on the road in 2025. The Chiefs (2-3), who are third in the AFC West, are 1-1 on their home field this year.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City leads the all-time series 9-6. The Chiefs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Lions picks, make sure to check out the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Lions. He is an outstanding 33-20-2 (+1187) on his last 55 picks in games involving the Detroit Lions.

Now, White has set his sights on Lions vs. Chiefs and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Lions:

Lions vs. Chiefs spread Kansas City -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Lions vs. Chiefs over/under 53 points Lions vs. Chiefs money line Detroit +116, Kansas City -137

Why the Chiefs can win

Ninth-year veteran quarterback and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes powers the Kansas City offense. In five games this season, he has completed 116 of 183 passes (63.4%) for 1,237 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions and a rating of 93.5. He also leads the Chiefs in rushing, carrying 28 times for 190 yards (6.8 average) and three touchdowns. In a 37-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 28, he completed 25 of 37 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns.

His most explosive receiver so far this season has been fourth-year veteran Tyquan Thornton. In five games, he has 13 receptions for 272 yards (20.9 average) and three touchdowns. He has seven explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 49. Thornton has 35 yards after the catch and has converted 10 first downs.

Why the Lions can win

Quarterback Jared Goff, who is in his 10th season, has played in 139 career games, throwing for more than 36,000 yards and 234 touchdowns with 96 interceptions. In five games this year, he has completed 109 of 145 passes (75.2%) for 1,187 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions. In the win over the Bengals last week, Goff completed 19 of 23 passes (82.6%) for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

His top target in the passing game has been Amon-Ra St. Brown. The fifth-year veteran has been cleared from a wrist injury and will be active. In five games, he has caught 35 passes for 407 yards (11.6 average) and six touchdowns. In a 52-21 thrashing of the Chicago Bears on Sept. 14, he caught nine passes for 115 yards (12.8 average) and three touchdowns.

How to make Lions vs. Chiefs picks

White has analyzed Lions vs. Chiefs from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total.

Who wins Lions vs. Chiefs, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 33-20-2 on his last 55 Detroit Lions picks, and find out.