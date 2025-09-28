Micah Parsons and the Green Bay Packers will look to get back on track when they battle the Dallas Cowboys in a key NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. Parsons, who has 1.5 sacks, will be facing his old team after being dealt to Green Bay just before the season kicked off. The Packers (2-1), who are coming off a 13-10 upset loss to the Cleveland Browns, are 2-0 against conference opponents. The Cowboys (1-2), who were beaten 31-14 by the Chicago Bears, are 1-2 against NFC foes. Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain against Chicago, but is expected to play.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Packers lead the all-time series 22-17, including wins in each of the last five meetings. The Packers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Green Bay is at -341 on the money line (risk $341 to win $100), while Dallas is at +270 (risk $100 to win $270). Before making any Packers vs. Cowboys picks, make sure to check out the Sunday Night Football predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Packers. He is an outstanding 77-32 (+3969) on his last 131 picks in games involving the Green Bay Packers. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, White has set his sights on Packers vs. Cowboys and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Cowboys spread Green Bay -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Packers vs. Cowboys over/under 46.5 points Packers vs. Cowboys money line Green Bay -341, Dallas +270 Packers vs. Cowboys picks See picks at SportsLine Packers vs. Cowboys streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Packers can win

Veteran quarterback Jordan Love leads the Green Bay offense. In three games, Love has completed 53 of 78 passes (67.9%) for 663 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. He has also carried 10 times for 34 yards, including a long of 14. He has thrown at least one touchdown pass in all three games. In a 27-13 season-opening win over the Detroit Lions, Love completed 16 of 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Love's top target has been tight end Tucker Kraft. The third year veteran has 11 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns. In 17 games last season, he caught 50 passes for 707 yards (14.1 average) and seven touchdowns. In a 27-18 win over the Washington Commanders on Sept. 11, he caught six passes for 124 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cowboys can win

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott, in his 10th season, is off to an up-and-down season so far. In three games, he has completed 90 of 126 passes (71.4%) for 800 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also carried four times for 20 yards. In a 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants on Sept. 14, he completed 38 of 52 passes (73.1%) for 361 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Running back Javonte Williams, a second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft, leads the Dallas rushing attack. In three games, he has carried 43 times for 227 yards (5.3 average) and three touchdowns. Williams has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 30, with 14 first-down conversions. He also has 13 receptions for 59 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

How to make Packers vs. Cowboys picks

White has analyzed Cowboys vs. Packers from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Packers vs. Cowboys, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Packers spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 77-32-22 on his last 131 Green Bay Packers picks, and find out.