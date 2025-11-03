The Washington Commanders will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will return after missing last week with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks (5-2), who are tied for first in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams, are 3-0 on the road this season, having also covered in all three. The Commanders (3-5), who are third in the NFC East, have a 2-1 straight-up and against-the-spread record on their home field.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Commanders lead the all-time series 13-10, but the Seahawks have won four of the last six meetings. Seattle is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Commanders odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5, a 2.5-point increase from opening at 46. Seattle is at -153 on the money line (risk $153 to win $100), with Washington at +130 (risk $100 to win $130). Before making any Commanders vs. Seahawks picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins:

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped go 88-67-2 (+1474) on all NFL picks over the past two years. He is also 25-14 (+957) on his last 39 against-the-spread picks in Seattle Seahawks games. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Seahawks vs. Commanders. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Commanders vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Commanders spread Seattle -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Seahawks vs. Commanders over/under 48.5 points Seahawks vs. Commanders money line Seattle -153, Washington +130 Seahawks vs. Commanders picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. Commanders streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Seahawks can cover

Veteran quarterback Sam Darnold helps lead the Seattle offense. In seven games this season, he has completed 131 of 192 passes (68.2%) for 1,754 yards and 12 touchdowns with just four interceptions for a 109.2 rating. In a 38-35 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he completed 28 of 34 passes (82.4%) for 341 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception. He was 17 of 31 passing for 213 yards and one touchdown with one pick in a 27-19 win over the Houston Texans on Oct. 20.

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is Darnold's top target. In seven games, he has 50 receptions for 819 yards (16.4 average) and four touchdowns. He has 14 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-long 61 yards. He has 188 yards after the catch and 36 first-down conversions. In the win over the Texans, he caught eight passes for 123 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Commanders can cover

Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, Washington is led by running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. In eight games, he has rushed 82 times for 402 yards (4.9 average) and four touchdowns. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 42, as well as 24 first-down conversions. In the passing game, he has seven receptions for 60 yards, including a long of 28. In a 27-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, he carried 14 times for 111 yards (7.9 average) and two touchdowns.

Seventh-year veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel has made an impact in the passing attack. In seven games, he has 37 receptions for 326 yards (8.8 average) and three touchdowns. He has four explosive plays, with a long of 24, as well as 185 yards after the catch. He has also rushed for a 19-yard score. In the win over the Chargers, he caught eight passes for 96 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Seahawks vs. Commanders picks

Hunt is leaning Under the total, and has found a critical x-factor that has him jumping on one side of the spread. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Commanders vs. Seahawks and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Commanders spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $957 to $100 players over his last 39 Seattle Seahawks picks, and find out.