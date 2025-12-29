The San Francisco 49ers will look to move one step closer to earning the NFC West title and top seed in the conference when they take on the Chicago Bears on 'Sunday Night Football.' Chicago is coming off a 22-16 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 20, while San Francisco defeated the Indianapolis Colts 48-27 on Monday. The Bears (11-4), who have won the NFC North, are 5-3 on the road this season. The 49ers (11-4), who are second in the NFC West, are 4-2 on their home field. George Kittle (ankle) is out, while Ricky Pearsall (knee) is active for San Fran. Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (foot) is out as is fellow wideout Olamide Zaccheaus.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco leads the all-time series 36-33-1, including wins in two of the last three meetings. The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Bears vs. 49ers odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. San Fran is at -195 on the money line (risk $195 to win $100), with Chicago at +163 (risk $100 to win $163). Before you make any 49ers vs. Bears picks, make sure to check out the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts.

Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. Most importantly, Roberts has a read on the pulse of the 49ers. He is 18-4 (+1360) on his last 22 against-the-spread picks in games involving San Francisco. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, Roberts has set his sights on Bears vs. 49ers and just locked in his picks and predictions.

Why the 49ers can win

Fourth-year veteran quarterback Brock Purdy is coming off a five-touchdown pass performance in Monday's win over the Colts. In that game, he completed 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards. In seven games this season, Purdy has completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,737 yards and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 102.1 rating. He also carried 25 times for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Also powering the offense is running back Christian McCaffrey. In 15 games, he has carried 280 times for 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns. He also leads the 49ers in receiving, catching 92 passes for 849 yards (9.2 average) and seven touchdowns. In the win at Indianapolis, he carried 21 times for 117 yards, while catching eight passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns. He should be able to exploit the league's No. 27 run defense, and Chicago also ranks 29th in yards per rush allowed. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bears can win

Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams helps lead the Chicago offense. In 15 games this season, he has completed 57.8% of his passes for 3,400 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has also rushed 71 times for 369 yards (5.2 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over the Packers, he completed 19 of 34 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns while rushing three times for 30 yards. Williams should have plenty of time to pick apart San Fran's defense as the Niners rank last in the NFL with just 18 sacks.

Running back D'Andre Swift powers the Bears' ground attack. In 14 games, Swift has carried 204 times for 993 yards (4.9 average) and seven touchdowns. He has had four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 25, with 56 first-down conversions. In a 24-15 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 28, he carried 18 times for 125 yards and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bears vs. 49ers picks

