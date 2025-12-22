Teams battling for their respective division titles meet when the New England Patriots, leaders of the AFC East, meet the Baltimore Ravens, who are second in the AFC North, on Sunday Night Football. New England is coming off a 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills, while Baltimore downed the Cincinnati Bengals 24-0 in Week 15. The Patriots (11-3), who hold a one-game lead over the Bills, are 6-0 on the road this season. The Ravens (7-7), who trail the Steelers by one game, are 3-5 on their home field in 2025. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) is active as is OT Ronnie Stanley (knee). Meanwhile, Patriots leading tackler Robert Spillane (ankle) is inactive.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Patriots lead the all-time series 11-5. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Ravens odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. The Over is 8-6 for both teams this season, while Baltimore is at -190 on the money line (risk $190 to win $100). Before you make any Ravens vs. Patriots picks, make sure to check out the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins to bet on props like Derrick Henry anytime TD scorer:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Mike is 235-189-13 in the NFL the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 31-14-1 on his last 46 picks in games involving the Baltimore Ravens, returning $1,527. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Patriots vs. Ravens and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Ravens spread Baltimore -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Patriots vs. Ravens over/under 48.5 points Patriots vs. Ravens money line New England +157, Baltimore -190 Patriots vs. Ravens picks See picks at SportsLine Patriots vs. Ravens streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Ravens can win

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is having a solid season. In 11 games, he has completed 63.5% of his passes for 2,210 yards and 18 touchdowns with just six interceptions and a 101.4 rating. He has also carried 61 times for 333 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns. In last week's win at Cincinnati, he completed 8 of 12 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Jackson also had five total touchdowns the last time he faced the Patriots, as well as over 100 yards on the ground.

Veteran running back Derrick Henry leads the Ravens' rushing attack. In 14 games, he has carried 233 times for 1,125 yards (4.8 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has had 10 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 59, with 55 first-down conversions. He also has 15 receptions for 150 yards, with a long of 44, and he could take advantage of a New England defense with several banged-up starters. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Bet Lamar Jackson to go Over 211.5 passing yards at DraftKings:

Why the Patriots can win

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye helps lead the New England offense. In 14 games, he has completed 70.9% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a rating of 109.1. Maye has also rushed 85 times for 362 yards (4.3 average) and four touchdowns. In a 33-15 win over the New York Giants on Dec. 1, he completed 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Among his top targets in the passing game is veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs. In 14 games, he has 67 receptions for 731 yards (10.9 average) and three touchdowns. He has nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 33. He also has 248 yards after the catch with 38 first-down conversions. In a 23-20 win at Buffalo on Oct. 5, he caught 10 passes for 146 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Bet Stefon Diggs to go Under 41.5 total receiving yards at DraftKings:

How to make Patriots vs. Ravens picks

Tierney has analyzed Patriots vs. Ravens from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Ravens vs. Patriots, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Ravens spread you need to jump on, all from the expert that is 31-14-1 on his last 46 Baltimore Ravens picks, and find out.