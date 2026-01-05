The AFC North title and the playoff berth that comes with it will be on the line when the Baltimore Ravens battle the Pittsburgh Steelers on 'Sunday Night Football.' Baltimore is coming off a 41-24 thumping of the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, while Pittsburgh dropped a 13-6 decision to the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens (8-8), who have won the past two division championships, would hold the tiebreaker with Pittsburgh if they finish with the same record. The Steelers (9-7), who are looking for their first AFC North crown since 2020, are 5-3 on their home field. Lamar Jackson (back) will start at quarterback for the Ravens, while receiver Rashod Bateman is inactive. Pittsburgh will again be without receiver DK Metcalf (suspension), but T.J. Watt (lung) is expected to return after having surgery.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Steelers lead the all-time series 37-27, including a 27-22 win in Baltimore on Dec. 7. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Steelers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Baltimore is at -202 on the money line (risk $202 to win $100), with Pittsburgh at +167 (risk $100 to win $167). The Under is 8-2 over the teams' last 10 matchups. Before locking in any Steelers vs. Ravens picks, make sure to check out the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Mike is 235-189-13 in the NFL the past three seasons, returning $2,505 to $100 players. In addition, he is an amazing 31-14-1 on his last 46 picks in games involving the Baltimore Ravens, returning $1,527. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Ravens vs. Steelers and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Steelers:

Ravens vs. Steelers spread Baltimore -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ravens vs. Steelers over/under 41.5 points Ravens vs. Steelers money line Baltimore -202, Pittsburgh +167 Ravens vs. Steelers picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Steelers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Ravens can win

Veteran running back Derrick Henry can put the offense on his back, as he did in last week's win over the Packers. Henry rushed 36 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns at Green Bay. For the season, he has carried 287 times for 1,469 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has 15 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 59, with 74 first-down conversions. He has also caught 20 passes for 150 yards and has over 100 scrimmage yards earlier this year versus Pittsburgh.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers has been solid in the passing game. In 16 games, Flowers has 82 receptions for 1,073 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 17 big plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 56, with 400 yards after the catch and 45 first-down conversions. Against the Packers, he caught four passes for 30 yards and a score. Facing Pittsburgh's No. 29 passing defense, Flowers should find holes in the secondary. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Steelers can win

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is in his 21st season in the league, powers the Pittsburgh offense. In 15 games, he has completed 65.6% of his passes for 3,028 yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 95.3 rating. Rodgers has also rushed for one score and should be able to take advantage of Baltimore's 29th-ranked pass defense. In the win over the Ravens in December, he completed 23 of 34 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for one score.

Four-year veteran running back Jaylen Warren helps lead the Steelers' ground attack. In 15 games, he has carried 197 times for 892 yards (4.5 average) and six touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 45. He has converted 48 first downs, and he scored a touchdown versus Baltimore earlier this season. In a 29-24 win at Detroit on Dec. 21, he carried 14 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

