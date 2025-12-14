The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back on track when they face the Minnesota Vikings in a key NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football. Minnesota is coming off a 31-0 win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday, while Dallas dropped a 44-30 decision at Detroit on Dec. 4. The Vikings (5-8), who are fourth in the NFC North, are 3-4 on the road this season. The Cowboys (6-6-1), who are second in the NFC East, are 4-1-1 on their home field. Trevon Diggs (knee) is out for Dallas, while CeeDee Lamb (concussion) has passed protocol and will play, as will TE Jake Ferguson (calf).

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas leads the all-time series 19-15, including wins in five of the last six meetings, and three in a row. The Cowboys are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Vikings vs. Cowboys odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Dallas is -249 on the money line (risk $249 to win $100), while Minnesota is the +204 underdog (risk $100 to win $204). Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Vikings picks, make sure to check out the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 718-623-37 on his ATS picks from 2017-24, which returned more than $3,200 to $100 players. White also has a strong read on the Minnesota Vikings. He is an outstanding 37-17-3 (+1882) on his last 57 Minnesota Vikings picks. Anybody following his NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, White has set his sights on Vikings vs. Cowboys and just locked in his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Cowboys vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Cowboys spread Dallas -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vikings vs. Cowboys over/under 47.5 points Vikings vs. Cowboys money line Minnesota +204, Dallas -249 Vikings vs. Cowboys picks See picks at SportsLine Vikings vs. Cowboys streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Cowboys can win

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott helps lead the Dallas offense. In 13 games, he has completed 69% of his passes for 3,637 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a rating of 100.2. He has also carried 44 times for 138 yards (3.1 average) and two touchdowns. In last week's loss at Detroit, he completed 31 of 47 passes for 376 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

His top target is fourth-year wide receiver George Pickens. In 13 games, he has a team-high 78 receptions for 1,179 yards (15.1 average) and eight touchdowns. He has 18 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 45, with 382 yards after the catch and 62 first-down conversions. In a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he caught nine passes for 144 yards (16.0 average) and one touchdown. He will be complemented by Lamb, who has been cleared to play after leaving last week's game with a concussion. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Vikings can win

Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy will again guide the Minnesota offense. In seven games this season, McCarthy has completed 102 of 182 passes (56%) for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions and a rating of 67.4. He has also rushed 29 times for 139 yards (4.8 average) and two touchdowns. In last week's win over Washington, he completed 16 of 23 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

McCarthy's top target in the passing game is veteran wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He leads Minnesota with 64 receptions for 810 yards (12.7 average) and two touchdowns. He has 11 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 50, with 342 yards after the catch and 35 first-down conversions. In a 24-21 loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 28, he caught 10 passes for a season-high 126 yards. See which team to back at SportsLine.

