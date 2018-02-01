Super Bowl 2018: Brandin Cooks a difference maker in first year with Patriots

MINNEAPOLIS -- Brandin Cooks has rarely had to worry about a bad throw in his career. Catching passes from Drew Brees and Tom Brady will do that for a receiver.

In 58 career games in the NFL for the Saints and Patriots, Cooks has played 57 with either Brees or Brady. Brees missed one game in 2015 for New Orleans with a shoulder injury, and Luke McCown started for the Saints in Week 3 against Carolina.

Poor Cooks. He's had to play one game with a backup quarterback.

"How much more blessed can I be then to come in and play with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks," Cooks said.

To put Cooks' quarterback situation in perspective, compare his passers to Sammy Watkins, who was selected with Cooks in the highly-regarded wide receiver draft class of 2014. Watkins, who like Cooks has played with two teams in four years (the Bills and Rams), has caught passes from Kyle Orton, EJ Manuel, Tyrod Taylor and Jared Goff.

That list is part of the reason why Watkins, who was drafted at No. 4 overall by Buffalo, is considered a bust. Cooks, who was drafted at No. 20 overall by New Orleans, has had much better luck with his quarterbacks.

But Cooks has also been extremely productive on the field. After consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Saints in 2015-16 (he had 162 catches for 2,311 yards and 17 touchdowns over that span), he was traded to New England for a first- and third-round draft choice. The Patriots also received a fourth-round pick to go with Cooks.

His first year in New England produced 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season, and it's the best first year with Brady for a receiver since Randy Moss in 2007. It's also resulted in Cooks' first trip to the playoffs and an appearance in Super Bowl LII against Philadelphia on Sunday.

"It was good so far," Cooks said of his first year with the Patriots. "It's not over yet. Looking forward to what's coming in the next couple days."

In two playoff games, Cooks has nine catches for 132 yards, with the bulk of that coming in the AFC Championship Game against Jacksonville. Cooks had six catches for 100 yards in that game to help get New England to Minnesota.

Cooks hasn't gotten the attention like Rob Gronkowski or Danny Amendola, who has been a star in the playoffs. But Brady definitely hasn't overlooked the impact Cooks made this year.

"Brandin Cooks has been such an incredible player since he got here," Brady said. "His attitude, his approach to the game for a young player, his maturity is really what struck me. He's one of the last guys off the field every single day. He's always working on his techniques, his catching techniques, his tracking the ball. I mean, it's just so impressive. What he's done with his team in this one year is really incredible.

"I haven't really seen it much from anybody to come in and make the contributions that he's made. He does it in his own style, too. He's not trying to mimic anyone. It's just him. I love playing with the guy. I love his spirit. I love his attitude. I love his will and determination. I love his leadership. Very lucky to play with him. Hopefully, we have many more years together."

Brady isn't alone in praising Cooks for his performance this season.

"He works really hard, so it was great to see him kind of evolve from the day he got in to where he's at now," Amendola said. "He's a great player. He's one of our best players."

Cooks also has the respect of his opponents in Super Bowl LII. Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby knows facing Brady won't be easy since he came to Philadelphia this year via trade from Buffalo and has played Brady three times.

Darby said having a receiver like Cooks only makes Brady that much more difficult to stop.

"He's a speed guy," Darby said of Cooks, who he has never faced. "Any guy that can take the top off the defense is a dangerous player. You just have to play disciplined with a guy like that. He's a talented receiver."

The Patriots hope Cooks has another big game Sunday like he did against the Jaguars and helps the team win their sixth Super Bowl title. That would help Cooks finish off what he called an "awesome" season and continue his path of having a blessed career.

While he knows playing with Brady and Brees puts him in an envious spot among his peers, he refused to compare the two quarterbacks.

"I haven't had time to reflect on that," Cooks said. "That'll be something I reflect on down the road. Both great quarterbacks, don't get me wrong, Drew's great, but right now, I've been so focused on getting locked in and getting on the same page as TB."

As for McCown, well, Cooks wouldn't talk about him either. Then again, no one asked him. Lucky for Cooks, he hasn't had much experience with bad quarterback play, and hopefully for his sake he never will.