Super Bowl 2018 commercials: Watch the leaked TV ads before kickoff

For a large majority of people, watching a football game live means having to put up with commercial breaks. For a significant portion of America, Super Bowl Sunday means having to put up with football in between commercials.

The Super Bowl is not only one of the single biggest sporting events annually, but its massive viewership also makes it one of the biggest marketing opportunities for brands each year. That's why a 30-second television commercial during this year's big game will average over $5 million.

You read that right: Five million dollars.

it's no surprise that advertising during the Super Bowl has become somewhat of a competition on its own, since many people who aren't all that interested in the game itself will tune in just for the commercials. Brands will often get the help of celebrities or use other strategies to get people talking about their advertising.

Below is more on what you can expect to see on Super Bowl Sunday, with the latest leaked ads and some teasers for big ads on Sunday.

Budweiser - "Stand By You"

Budweiser is going for the heartstrings with this ad about providing water to places across the United States that were impacted by natural disasters -- specifically Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and California. Skylar Grey provides a cover of Ben E. King's "Stand By Me" for the ad. According to Budweiser, their Cartersville, GA brewery has provided more than 79 million cans of water for relief efforts since 1988, including two million last year.

Stella Artois - "Taps"

Like Budweiser, Stella Artois will also bring a focus on water. Water.org co-founder Matt Damon stars in the ad, which promotes the partnership between the beer company and the nonprofit organization aimed at providing clean and safe drinking water to developing countries.

Amazon - "Did Alexa Lose Her Voice?"

The biggest star in Amazon's teaser for it's Super Bowl commercial is Jeff Bezos, the company's founder and CEO. But considering the premise of the ad, which imagines the company's efforts to find a replacement if Alexa ever lost her voice, and the fact that Amazon is one of world's richest companies, it's a pretty safe bet that there will be more star power coming on Super Bowl Sunday.

Update: Amazon has released the full 90-second ad and it does bring plenty of star power with Gordon Ramsey, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins.

PETA - "Redemption"

James Cromwell, the vegan actor who received an Oscar nomination for his role in the 1995 movie Babe, headlines a PETA ad that's sure to generate some controversial buzz in the wake of the Super Bowl. It features a meat marketer attending confession at a church and revealing the dark secrets of his (unnamed) company's shady packaging practices. PETA says the purpose of the ad is to convince meat-eaters to "seek redemption by choosing the only truly humane meals: vegan wings, vegan hamburgers — vegan everything."

Pringles - "Wow"

Pringles in enlisting Bill Hader to say "wow" a bunch as he finds out that you can stack Pringles chips on top of each other to create new flavors. Wow.

M&M's - "Human"

This year's M&M's ad sees their signature red M&M character magically transform into Danny DeVito thanks to a "lucky" penny. Maybe even better than the commercial is DeVito's explainer of how he got into the role. "Becoming Red was something really natural for me because I kind of look a little bit like him. Actually I'm in better shape than Red, but don't tell him—he's a little bit paunchy," Devito told People. "But listen, we worked that out. I put on a couple, I ate a couple good dinners, got a little bit chunky. I was looking like a good Red."

Tide - "Bradshaw's Locked Out" (Teaser)

Terry Bradshaw is back to rep Tide during the Super Bowl again this year, though the teaser doesn't offer much in terms of what to expect. It simply features the former Steelers quarterback being locked out of his trailer. Take from that what you will.

Michelob Ultra - "The Perfect Fit"

Once upon a time, Chris Pratt was a heavyset, unkempt fellow playing Andy Dwyer on "Parks & Recreation." Then he underwent a dramatic body transformation to become one of Hollywood's leading action stars, and now he's headlining Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl ad because he "defines what it means to live fit and live fun." Andy Dwyer would have been the spokesman for something like Pabst Blue Ribbon or Busch Light. Or Tide Pods.

Universal Studios - "Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback"

Did you really expect Peyton Manning to not be featured in a Super Bowl commercial?

Amazon - Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan"

Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video, will have its first-ever Super Bowl ad this year, and it will promote the new series "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." The show will star John Krasinski ("The Office") in the titular role, making him the fifth actor to take on Jack Ryan, following Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine. The first season, which will be eight episodes, also stars Wendell Pierce ("The Wire").

Doritos & Mountain Dew - Blaze vs. Ice

I bet you didn't expect to see Peter Dinklage channeling his inner Busta Rhymes or Morgan Freeman tackling Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On," but you're getting both this Super Bowl Sunday! The two will go head-to-head in a lip sync battle of sorts as they promote Doritos and Mountain Dew.

Lexus - "Black Panther"

Lexus is piggybacking on one of 2018 most-hyped films, Marvel's "Black Panther," for their Super Bowl ad this year. The car company's spot will feature the movie's star, Chadwick Boseman, in an action-packed ad that should get the engines revving for comic book fans.

Febreze - "The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink"

This year's Febreze ad goes hard in the "Bathroom Humor" department. (It's about pooping.)

Groupon - "Who Wouldn't?"

Following her amazing Groupon story told on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, "Girls Trip" actress Tiffany Haddish scored a gig as spokeswoman for the company. Now, she'll be featured in their first Super Bowl ad since 2011.

Avocados From Mexico - "Bubble Dome Riot"

Avocados From Mexico love getting really weird people to do really weird things for their really weird commercials, so it makes sense that Chris Elliott has been enlisted by the company this year. Elliott will have big shoes to fill, as Jon Lovitz was the employed weirdo during last year's big game.

Squarespace - "Make It Happen"

Squarespace will have a Super Bowl ad for the fifth year in a row, with this year's ad featuring new spokesperson Keanu Reeves, who will be the face of the company moving forward. In the spot, the actor surfs on a motorcycle while singing Will Powers' "Adventures in Success." It's a pretty curious ad, but Keanu's a pretty curious guy. It fits.

Jack in the Box - "Jack vs. Martha"

Fast food chain Jack in the Box has enlisted Martha Stewart to star in this year's big game ad alongside their company mascot. The spot will feature the two going head-to-head in a war of chicken sandwich supremacy, one which quickly escalates with mascot mutilation.

Sprint - "Do the math and switch to Sprint"

Sprint's Super Bowl ad only features a brief cameo from the traitorous Paul character (formerly known as the "Can you hear me now?" guy from Verizon) and instead focuses on very smart and very mean robots.

Bud Light - "The Bud Knight"

Bud Light's 60-second Super Bowl spot is a continuation of the battle commercial that they've been running in recent weeks. In it, the battle comes to a standstill when "The Bud Knight" shows up and carries out his mission. For better or for worse, the ad has a surprising lack of "Dilly Dilly."

Pepsi - "This Is The Pepsi"

Pepsi's Super Bowl spot aims to deliver a blast from the past and bridge the generational gap between its consumers. The ad features several generations of Pepsi packaging and marketing, with cameos from Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears, Kyrie Irving's "Uncle Drew," Jeff Gordon and Michael Jackson.

Coca-Cola - "The Wonder of Us"

Coke's ad promotes the diversity of its brand and products and links that to the diversity of its customers, aiming for a message of unity and inclusion. They'll also be running a new Diet Coke "Because I Can" campaign, which has been teased with ads featuring Gillian Jacobs. This will be the brand's 12th consecutive year advertising during the Super Bowl.

WeatherTech - "American Factory"

WeatherTech's 30-second spot during the Super Bowl could be one that generates some buzz in the wake of the big game. It promotes hiring building factories here in the United States, but it also features some wall-building imagery (alongside the American flag) that has already been interpreted as containing a political message. The company's CEO, David MacNeil, said those claims were "ridiculous," so we'll see how audiences respond to it.

Kia - "Feel Something Again"

Kia's 60-second ad features Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler taking the new Kia Stinger for a spin and reversing all the way back to his younger self. After traveling backwards in time, Tyler steps out of the car to an onrushing crowd of adoring fans, but the commercial cuts short before they are shown to be horrified by his freaky CGI'd face.