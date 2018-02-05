Super Bowl 2018: Eagles' Jay Ajayi takes not-so-subtle shot at Dolphins' Adam Gase

Jay Ajayi went from the running back of the bad Dolphins to the running back of the Super Bowl-winning Eagles thanks to a shocking midseason trade that sent him from Miami to Philadelphia. He's celebrating accordingly.

After the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Ajayi posted a photo to Instagram that showed him kissing the Lombardi Trophy. Accompanying the photo was a caption that took a not-so-subtle shot at the Dolphins and coach Adam Gase.

Below, you can read his caption. It's not difficult to find where he snuck in his shot at his former coach.

THEY may have tried to discredit you, discount you, throw dirt on your name...none of it matters now. LEGACIES LAST FOREVER. funny how they were GASsEd over journalistic...look at me now. ONLY GOD

The Gase-Ajayi conflict dates back to September of 2016, when Gase left Ajayi in Miami while the rest of the team traveled to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. But Ajayi worked his way out of Gase's doghouse and wound up totaling 1,272 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns over the remainder of the season. The Dolphins also made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The 2017 season didn't go so well. After starting 4-3, Gase declared he was "fed up" with his team's unwillingness to prepare for games. A few days later, he traded Ajayi to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. At the time, ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that the Dolphins "don't believe he has much left in his knees." Gase had previously criticized his running backs' (not Ajayi specifically) inability to pass-block and their desire to always "hit home runs."

In seven games with the Dolphins, Ajayi rushed for 465 yards, averaging 3.4 yards per carry and failing to reach the end zone. In seven regular-season games with the Eagles, he rushed for 408 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns from scrimmage. He added 184 rushing yards (4.4 YPC) in three playoff games. The Dolphins, meanwhile, finished the season at 6-10.

That doesn't mean the Dolphins made a bad decision in trading Ajayi. Let's see how they use that draft pick and how Ajayi fares in 2018 before we judge the trade. But for now, the clear winner from the trade is Ajayi, who went from a team that consistently fails to overcome the Patriots in the AFC East to a team that beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.