Super Bowl 2018: Eagles to wear green as Patriots hope to stay undefeated in white
The jersey choices have been made for Super Bowl LII in Minnesota
The uniform combinations have been decided for Super Bowl LII and both teams -- the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles -- have reason to be confident in the uniforms they'll wear.
As the "home" team for the game in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, New England announced Tuesday that it has elected to wear its "away" white jerseys against the Eagles, and recent history shows that the Patriots are triumphant in those threads. New England is undefeated when wearing white under Bill Belichick in Super Bowls, and the team will be looking for a fourth straight Lombardi Trophy in those jerseys. Twelve of the last 13 Super Bowl champions, per ESPN's Evan Kaplan, have also worn white.
The Eagles, meanwhile, have won both their playoff games this season wearing green. And there's another reason the Eagles shouldn't feel too shabby about donning their signature green. As Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton pointed out, Philadelphia has won all but one of its 2017 games in home colors, going 10-1, with the lone loss coming in a meaningless regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.
