Super Bowl 2018: Eagles victory parade date, time, route set after historic victory
Here's when and where the Eagles will celebrate their Super Bowl LII title
Get ready for an all-day party, Philadelphia. The Eagles are Super Bowl champions, which means you all get to enjoy a victory parade. The team has set a date, place, and time for the festivities.
According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8. The players, staff, and families will travel a route starting at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue and concluding at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
The Eagles are already on their way back home, Lombardi Trophy in hand.
This is, of course, Philadelphia's first Super Bowl parade, though it is not the city's first championship. The last time a Philly team won was in 2008, when the Phillies defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series. Since the last time the Eagles won a title (1960, which pre-dates the Super Bowl era), the Phillies and 76ers have won two championships, while the Flyers have won three. It took 58 years for the city's football team to re-climb the mountain; and because it did, Thursday is sure to get wild.
