Super Bowl 2018 final injury report: Eagles, Patriots both 100 percent healthy

The Eagles and Patriots have already dealt with enough injuries during their run to the Super Bowl, from Carson Wentz to Julian Edelman to Dont'a Hightower to Jason Peters. Thankfully, there won't be any more unexpected absences in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

On Friday, both teams released their final injury reports. Nobody was on them.

All of the Eagles players who were dealing with injuries this week practiced fully on Friday.

PhiladelphiaEagles.com

And the Patriots aren't listing anyone as questionable, doubtful, or out.

Patriots.com

Heading into the two-week buildup to the Super Bowl, most of the focus was on Tom Brady (hand) and Rob Gronkowski (concussion). Brady already played through his injury in the AFC title game and it didn't appear to hamper him as he led the Patriots to a double-digit comeback against arguably the league's best defense. Gronk, meanwhile, was cleared on Thursday.

There was also some concern when Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler got sick earlier in the week, but he won't miss the game. Several Eagles players are also battling illnesses, but like Butler, they should be good to go on Sunday.

So, both teams will be at full strength. Really, that's all we can ask for. Hopefully, they can now deliver a quality championship that's on par with the most of the Super Bowls the Patriots have participated in under Bill Belichick.

The Patriots' average margin of victory in their five titles? 3.8 points. The average margin of defeat for the Patriots in their two Super Bowl losses under Belichick? 3.5 points.