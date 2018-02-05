Super Bowl 2018 final score: Eagles win first Super Bowl title, top Patriots in thriller

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Go crazy, Philadelphia.

One of the most unforgettable Super Bowls in history saw a Patriots fourth-quarter comeback, but it was the Eagles who scored the decisive touchdowns, tacked on a field goal, and came up with a huge strip sack of Tom Brady to put the game out of reach.

A late Hail Mary attempt by Brady came up just short, and the Eagles and their fans started celebrating the team's 41-33 win behind a masterful performance by Nick Foles and a huge fourth quarter by the Philadelphia defense.

