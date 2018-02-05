Super Bowl 2018 final score: Eagles win first Super Bowl title, top Patriots in thriller
The Eagles are champions. This is not a drill
The Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Go crazy, Philadelphia.
One of the most unforgettable Super Bowls in history saw a Patriots fourth-quarter comeback, but it was the Eagles who scored the decisive touchdowns, tacked on a field goal, and came up with a huge strip sack of Tom Brady to put the game out of reach.
A late Hail Mary attempt by Brady came up just short, and the Eagles and their fans started celebrating the team's 41-33 win behind a masterful performance by Nick Foles and a huge fourth quarter by the Philadelphia defense.
You can check out all the action in our live blog of the game below.
-
Eagles' strip-sack Brady, clinch title
This play might go down as the biggest forced turnover in Eagles history
-
Timberlake honors Prince at Super Bowl
The singer brought out the hits for his third Super Bowl halftime show
-
Twitter explodes after Eagles' win
Philadelphia finally has its first Super Bowl and the rest of the NFC East is devastated
-
Bud Light owes all of Philly a beer
Dilly Dilly? More like Philly Philly. Let the party begin, Philadelphia!
-
Ertz wins Eagles Super Bowl with TD
After a somewhat controversial review, Ertz's score held up
-
Brady 'Hail Mary' attempt falls short
This might have been one of the most dramatic endings in Super Bowl history
Add a Comment