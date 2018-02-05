Super Bowl 2018 final score: Eagles win first Super Bowl title, top Patriots in thriller

The Eagles are champions. This is not a drill

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Go crazy, Philadelphia.

One of the most unforgettable Super Bowls in history saw a Patriots fourth-quarter comeback, but it was the Eagles who scored the decisive touchdowns, tacked on a field goal, and came up with a huge strip sack of Tom Brady to put the game out of reach.

A late Hail Mary attempt by Brady came up just short, and the Eagles and their fans started celebrating the team's 41-33 win behind a masterful performance by Nick Foles and a huge fourth quarter by the Philadelphia defense.

You can check out all the action in our live blog of the game below.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Eagles Super Bowl Champs