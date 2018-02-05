Super Bowl 2018: Gronkowski, Hogan, Amendola shine despite loss of Cooks

MINNEAPOLIS -- It wasn't the outcome anyone wanted in the New England locker room. But the receiving corps for the Patriots had a game for the ages Sunday in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles.

Despite losing 41-33 in front of 67,612 at U.S. Bank Stadium, Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan and Rob Gronkowski put on an epic performance against Philadelphia. The Patriots trio stepped up in the absence of Brandin Cooks, who was knocked out of the game in the second quarter with a concussion.

Amendola finished with eight catches for 152 yards on 11 targets. Hogan had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. And Gronkowski had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets.

Those aren't stats that are typically associated with a losing team.

"It stinks to be on this side, for sure," Gronkowski said. "This stinks. ... I guess we've got to keep our chins up because we put a lot of work in, we put a lot of work in for each other and it just didn't end the way we wanted to."

The Patriots are the first team to have multiple wide receivers with 100-plus receiving yards (Amendola and Hogan) in a Super Bowl since the 1999 Rams when Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt accomplished that feat. And Tom Brady and Gronkowski have now connected for 12 postseason touchdowns, tying Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the most by a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history.

Still, it was not enough in the end for the Patriots to hoist their sixth Super Bowl trophy. Brady finished with 505 passing yards and three touchdowns, and New England had 613 total yards as a team.

The Eagles just made more plays down the stretch, and the game was essentially over when Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham had a strip sack on Brady with 2:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. Instead of Gronkowski, Amendola and Hogan celebrating, they were left wondering what more they could have done.

"Ultimately, we play to win the game, and we didn't win it," Amendola said. "We are awfully disappointed by that."

The Patriots were also disappointed to lose Cooks early in the second quarter. He was knocked out on a legal hit by Eagles' safety Malcolm Jenkins following a 23-yard reception, and hopefully he will be fine soon.

Cooks does not have a history of concussions.

"He's one of our best players," Brady said of losing Cooks. "Any time you lose a great player, it's tough. He was very disappointed, but that's football."

The Patriots have had a rough year with their receiving corps. It started in the third preseason game when Julian Edelman was lost for the year with a torn ACL, and Hogan missed seven games due to injury, including the final three games of the regular season with a bad shoulder.

He returned in the playoffs but had two quiet games prior to Sunday. Amendola stepped up in the playoffs, and he finished this postseason run with 26 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns.

Gronkowski played in the Super Bowl despite suffering a concussion in the AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars, and he was limited to one catch for 9 yards in the first half against the Eagles. He exploded in the second half for eight catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns, which was key to keeping New England in the game.

At halftime, the Patriots trailed 22-12, but Gronkowski's second touchdown in the fourth quarter put New England ahead 33-32. The Patriots just couldn't hold on in the end.

"We did a good job in the second half," Brady said. "First half, we had a lot of yards but just didn't have a lot of points. That came back to bite us in the end."

One player who should not play receiver for the Patriots is Brady. In the second quarter, the Patriots called a trick play where Amendola threw a pass to a wide-open Brady.

He dropped it. It wasn't the biggest drop of the game for Brady -- that came on the strip sack from Graham -- but it was a play the quarterback won't soon forget.

"Danny made a good throw," Brady said. "I just didn't make the play. It was there to be made, and I missed the play."

The Patriots receivers didn't miss much Sunday night. But despite Gronkowski, Amendola and Hogan all having outstanding performances, the Eagles still won the Super Bowl.

And that is what matters most in the New England locker room.