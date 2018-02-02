Super Bowl 2018: Here's how you can be in Kraft's big commercial on Sunday

Kraft is making a Super Bowl commercial with "regular folks" that actually features "regular folks." Instead of packing its spot with celebrities, Kraft is going for a more wholesome feel with its marketing campaign, asking the people at home to fill its 30-second spot.

The commercial, which will obviously be airing on Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 4, will feature photos of those watching the game. And you can enter the spot too.

The process is hardly difficult, but you might have to drag some members back into frame. If you share a photo with the hashtag #FamilyGreatly or #KraftEntry between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET, then your photos will be considered, according to Kraft.

The commercial will air during the second half of the game, and the 30-second commercial will feature select photos of families (your lewd gestures probably won't make the cut, sorry).

Kraft's reasoning for the commercial was clear in a statement: "We're excited to give families center stage in our Super Bowl commercial. We're calling on all families, families like yours -- however you define it -- to show us all the great ways you family. Because as long as you do it with love and conviction, there's no one right way to family."

Trying to make family a verb is questionable, but we'll let it pass, because it's a nice sentiment. Good luck to any that decide to participate! Find the teaser for the campaign below.