Super Bowl 2018 highlights: Alshon Jeffery catches ridiculous TD to give Eagles lead
Jeffery, who promised a Super Bowl win, is doing everything in his power to make good on that promise
Alshon Jeffery is making good on his Super Bowl promise.
A year ago, the then-Bears receiver guaranteed that "we are going to win the Super Bowl next year." He ended up signing with the Eagles, who are playing Sunday's Super Bowl against the Patriots. Before the big game, Jeffery again promised a win, saying there's "ain't no 'if,' man."
If the Eagles fall short of delivering a championship to Philadelphia, it likely won't be Jeffery's fault. In the first quarter, with the score knotted up at 3-3, Jeffery made the kind of play that he's famous for: a leaping, outstretched touchdown catch over a smaller defensive back (Eric Rowe in this game).
Here's how the Eagles took a 9-3 lead:
It's even better from the camera angle near the end zone:
According to NFL Research, the 34-yard score was the longest touchdown pass the Patriots have allowed since the opening week of the season.
It's not all good news for the Eagles. Jake Elliott missed the extra point, which kept the score at 9-3. That's where it sat after one quarter.
Follow along for the rest of the game with our live blog here.
