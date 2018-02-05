Super Bowl 2018: How close the Patriots were to scoring on the final Hail Mary pass
New England was in Super Bowl LII until the very last second
No one thought the game was over when the Patriots got the ball back with 65 seconds to go in Super Bowl LII. Yes, they trailed by eight points, were out of timeouts and 91 yards separated them and the end zone. But they also had Tom Brady, the best quarterback in NFL history.
So it was hardly surprising that Brady led the Pats to midfield, and as time expired, he lofted a Hail Mary toward the Eagles' end zone. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who at 6-6, 268 pounds was every bit the matchup nightmare we all knew he would be, settled under the ball near the goal line. Teammates Phillip Dorsett and Danny Amendola were nearby. Meanwhile, six Eagles defensive backs surrounded Gronk and desperately tried to prevent the inevitable.
They say in moments of high stress, it feels like time slows down. This is an evolutionary thing, linked to survival, but on Sunday night, those final nine seconds felt like nine days.
The ball fell harmlessly back to Earth, time expired, and the Eagles had their first Super Bowl title. But here's the thing, the Patriots were this close to scoring a touchdown that would have made it 41-39 and the game would have come down to the ensuing two-point conversion.
So just how close was it?
Here's a frame-by-frame breakdown of those final, fateful seconds:
Patrick Robinson knows things are dire -- just look at his eyes! The ball is at head level and three Patriots players are nearby.
And a second after the photo above, the ball hit the turf one last time. Incomplete.
Another year, under different circumstances, maybe the Patriots get the flag. Or maybe Dorsett somehow catches that ball. Just not on Sunday night.
-
Patriots' 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season over, it's time for Patriots fans to turn their attention to the dr...
-
Eagles 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season over, it's time for Eagles fans to turn their attention to the draf...
-
Kevin Hart explains security run-in
It probably doesn't help that Kevin Hart usually goes wherever he wants anyways
-
New York Post's different Sunday account
The Eagles won the big game, but Eli and Odell's hilarious 'Dirty Dancing' ad won Super Bowl...
-
Mock Draft: Eagles continue to build OL
Chukwuma Okorafor would bolster Philly's top blocking unit; NY teams scoop up Rosen, Mayfi...
-
'Philly Special' was right call
A more conservative coach would have settled for three; thank God Doug Pederson isn't cons...
Add a Comment