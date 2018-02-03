Super Bowl 2018 jerseys: Patriots hope white stays lucky, Eagles to wear green

If you put any stock into wearing a lucky jersey color and you're from the Boston area, you have to love what the New England Patriots have decided to wear for their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday

As the "home" team in Super Bowl LII, New England got to pick its jersey color for the big game. The choice? The "away" white jerseys. Recent history shows that the Patriots are triumphant in those threads. New England is undefeated when wearing white under Bill Belichick in Super Bowls, and the team will be looking for a fourth-straight Lombardi Trophy in those jerseys. Twelve of the last 13 Super Bowl champions, per ESPN's Evan Kaplan, have also worn white.

Home team, away jerseys.#Patriots elect to wear white for #SuperBowl; team is 3-0 in white in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. #GoPats #NotDone pic.twitter.com/nnBNqSzrlW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2018

Patriots will wear their road white jerseys in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, per @MikeReiss. The team wearing white jerseys has won the Super Bowl in 12 of the previous 13 seasons, per @EpKap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2018

There are multiple reasons why the Eagles shouldn't feel too shabby about donning their signature green. For one, the Eagles have won both their playoff games this season wearing green. And, as Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton pointed out, Philadelphia won all but one of its 2017 games in home colors, going 10-1, with the lone loss coming in a meaningless regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Get SportsLine's Super Bowl picks from a Patriots expert who's 9-2 in his last 11 picks for or against the team, and from an Eagles expert who's 9-3 in Eagles games and nailed the NFC Championship.