Super Bowl 2018 jerseys: Patriots hope white stays lucky, Eagles to wear green
Here are the uniforms the teams have chosen to wear for Super Bowl LII on Sunday
If you put any stock into wearing a lucky jersey color and you're from the Boston area, you have to love what the New England Patriots have decided to wear for their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday
As the "home" team in Super Bowl LII, New England got to pick its jersey color for the big game. The choice? The "away" white jerseys. Recent history shows that the Patriots are triumphant in those threads. New England is undefeated when wearing white under Bill Belichick in Super Bowls, and the team will be looking for a fourth-straight Lombardi Trophy in those jerseys. Twelve of the last 13 Super Bowl champions, per ESPN's Evan Kaplan, have also worn white.
There are multiple reasons why the Eagles shouldn't feel too shabby about donning their signature green. For one, the Eagles have won both their playoff games this season wearing green. And, as Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton pointed out, Philadelphia won all but one of its 2017 games in home colors, going 10-1, with the lone loss coming in a meaningless regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.
Get SportsLine's Super Bowl picks from a Patriots expert who's 9-2 in his last 11 picks for or against the team, and from an Eagles expert who's 9-3 in Eagles games and nailed the NFC Championship.
-
Super Bowl: Location, TV, date, time
Find out all the info you need for Super Bowl LII between the Patriots and Eagles
-
Tyrod not willing to restructure deal
Taylor restructured his contract last year but doesn't seem long for Buffalo anymore
-
Super Bowl LII: Pink to sing anthem
The three-time Grammy winner, who is battling the flu, will deliver the national anthem on...
-
'Madden' Super Bowl sim: Let's get crazy
When the Patriots and Eagles square off on Super Bowl Sunday, they'll have a lot to live up...
-
Timberlake has crazy Prince plan in mind
If you thought Timberlake wouldn't somehow involve Prince in his Minnesota performance, think...
-
Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked 51-1
The Purple One takes the top spot in our rankings, but read on to see the rest of the list
Add a Comment