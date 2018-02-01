Super Bowl 2018: Kickoff time, date, TV channel, live stream info, odds update
The Eagles and Patriots are set for a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday
If you've been waiting for a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX for 13 years, you're in luck.
The Eagles and Patriots are set to square off Sunday with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, reprising the matchup from 13 years ago when the Patriots won a 20-17 game that wasn't as close as the final score suggests.
After Conference Championship Sunday, the Patriots opened as 5.5-point favorites in many sportsbooks and six in others, but money on the Eagles steadily shifted the line to 4.5 by late last week. Then on Monday, some sportsbooks in Vegas started dealing Patriots -4. That's as far as we've seen it shift heading into the stretch run.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2018 Super Bowl, including who will be performing at halftime and who will be singing the national anthem as well as how to watch the big game.
How to Watch Super Bowl LII
Date: Feb. 4, 2018
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
TV: NBC (check local listings)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
Who will sing the national anthem?
Pop singer Pink will be in charge of either wrecking or helping your over/under anthem prop bets.
Who will perform at halftime?
Justin Timberlake will handle Super Bowl LII halftime duties! The former NSYNC star, who has morphed into one of the most diverse and dynamic performers in music and movies, will be looking to end up somewhere high on this list. Timberlake hasn't been on the stage for the Super Bowl since his famous wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson after the 2003 season. More than a decade later, he returns.
"America the Beautiful''
Leslie Odom Jr., who won a best actor Tony Award in 2016 for originating the role of Aaron Burr in "Hamilton'' will perform the song at Super Bowl LII.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Conference championship games
Sunday, Jan 21
AFC: Patriots 24, Jaguars 20
NFC: Eagles 38, Vikings 7
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 13
Patriots 35, Titans 14
Eagles 15, Falcons 10
Sunday, Jan. 14
Jaguars 45, Steelers 42
Vikings 29, Saints 24
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 6
Titans 22, Chiefs 21
Falcons 26, Rams 13
Sunday, Jan. 7
Jaguars 10, Bills 3
Saints 31, Panthers 26
