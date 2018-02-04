Super Bowl 2018 line, odds update: Total rises before game as bettors pound Over

With about an hour to kickoff of Super Bowl LII, the total is on the rise.

While the total (or over/under on the number of points in the game) was locked in at 48 for much of the run up to the weekend, it rose to 48.5 late in the week. On Sunday, it made another jump, with most sportsbooks adjusting the total to 49 points by Sunday afternoon. The Westgate SuperBook did one better, adjusting their total up to 49.5 with about 90 minutes left until kickoff.

So what will the final score be? Check out our predictions from NFL insider Jason La Canfora, senior NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson and more.

We're seeing the point spread hold steady at Patriots -4.5 at most sportsbooks, though certain spots have moved their line to Patriots -4 on Sunday afternoon. Both the Westgate and William Hill adjusted their line to Patriots -4 in the hours leading up to kickoff.

In the two weeks leading up to the big game, Las Vegas sportsbooks took four bets of at least $1 million, all on the Eagles, according to SportsLine. It's unclear as of now if the late line move at sportsbooks is as a result of another humongous wager.

