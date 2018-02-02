Super Bowl 2018 line, odds update: Total rising as Eagles-Patriots shootout expected

With Super Bowl LII just two days away, we're seeing the point spread for the game hold strong at Patriots -4.5 at most sportsbooks, while certain Las Vegas spots like the Westgate SuperBook are still dealing Patriots -4, as they have all week.

But there is one line that's making a move late in the week, and that's the point total for the game.

Opening at 48 after the conference championship games and staying there for the most part since, the Super Bowl LII betting total has crept up to 48.5 at most spots by Friday. The Westgate was dealing 48.5 as of Thursday afternoon, while William Hill and the Golden Nugget moved their totals to 48.5 on Friday morning. MGM also bumped their total to 48.5 late Thursday, as did CG Technology. The Wynn jumped to 48.5 on Thursday, and then moved up to 49 by Friday afternoon, one of the few books with 49 posted as of that time.

Why is this significant? A total of 48 can be key for NFL games, as it works out to a total of six touchdowns and two field goals, provided no one misses an extra point. Think about final scores like 27-21 or 31-17, all fairly common final scores for NFL teams. With the number moving up to 48.5, anyone betting the Over at the new number will have a losing ticket if we see one of those relatively common totals, where they would have pushed and gotten their money back if they bet the total at 48.

In fact, there were seven games during the regular season that had a final total of 48. In the playoffs, the final score has landed on a total of 48 points 11 times since 1979. The odds are against the move being a factor, for sure, but the chances the game lands exactly on 48 points are better than you might think.

So which side of the Super Bowl line do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Patriots-Eagles you need to jump on, plus what X-factor determines the outcome, all from a Vegas legend who's 9-3 on Eagles' games.