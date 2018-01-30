Super Bowl 2018: Live Opening Night updates as Eagles, Patriots speak to media

The Super Bowl won't kick off until Sunday, but the festivities of Super Bowl LII officially begin on Monday night.

At Opening Night, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will participate in the festivities that serve as a formal way to introduce themselves to the endless supply of media members. Most importantly, it's a way for the more entertaining, but lesser known players to steal the spotlight. At Opening Night, media stars are born while the regulars (cough cough Tom Brady cough cough) breeze through the experience by reaching into their typical cache of answers.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m ET. That's when the Patriots' interview session begins. At 10 p.m. ET, the Eagles' session will take over. Below, you'll find our live blog of the event. Afterwards, this post will turn into a recap with all the takeaways you need to know from the event.

How to watch, stream

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: NFL Network and ESPN2

NFL Network and ESPN2 Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



