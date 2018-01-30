Super Bowl 2018: Live Opening Night updates as Eagles, Patriots speak to media
We've got you covered as the Eagles and Patriots meet with an endless supply of reporters Monday
The Super Bowl won't kick off until Sunday, but the festivities of Super Bowl LII officially begin on Monday night.
At Opening Night, the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will participate in the festivities that serve as a formal way to introduce themselves to the endless supply of media members. Most importantly, it's a way for the more entertaining, but lesser known players to steal the spotlight. At Opening Night, media stars are born while the regulars (cough cough Tom Brady cough cough) breeze through the experience by reaching into their typical cache of answers.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m ET. That's when the Patriots' interview session begins. At 10 p.m. ET, the Eagles' session will take over. Below, you'll find our live blog of the event. Afterwards, this post will turn into a recap with all the takeaways you need to know from the event.
Find out what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say about the final score of Super Bowl LII.
How to watch, stream
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV: NFL Network and ESPN2
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow along below with live updates.
-
Every Super Bowl halftime performer
Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones have all shined on the Super Bowl stage
-
Super Bowl winners: List of all 51 games
You can find the results of all 51 previous Super Bowls here
-
List of all Super Bowl MVPs: Brady rules
Who's going to be named Super Bowl LII MVP? History favors a quarterback
-
How to watch, stream Super Bowl LII
Here's what you need to know to tune in for Super Bowl LII on Sunday
-
Watch Super Bowl on Roku, Apple TV
You can still watch Super Bowl LII if you don't have cable television
-
Super Bowl: Things to do, eat in Minn.
Super Bowl LII is coming, so get ready, Minnesota
Add a Comment