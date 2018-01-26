Super Bowl 2018: Mayors put cities' Rocky statues at stake in Eagles-Patriots bets

Someone's multi-million-dollar gamble on the Philadelphia Eagles this week may have been the biggest wager centered on Super Bowl LII, but it probably wasn't the most interesting.

That honor belongs not to one person in particular, but rather the cities close to this year's Super Bowl teams.

As reported by Boston Magazine and NBC Sports Philadelphia, the mayors of both Philadelphia and Brockton, Massachusetts, have put their respective cities' Rocky statues at stake for the big game. If the Eagles win their first Super Bowl, Brockton's Bill Carpenter will oversee his town's Rocky Marciano statue doused in Birds apparel. And if the New England Patriots win, capturing their third title in four years, Mayor Jim Kenney will ensure that Philly's beloved Rocky Balboa statue, positioned near the city's Museum of Art and a staple of underdog movie history, wears Patriots garb.

The “Rocky v. Rocky” Super Bowl wager is on w/ @PhillyMayor Jim Kenney. The losing Rocky will wear the team garb of the #SuperBowlLII Champs! Mayor Kenney will also put up a keg of “Yards” beer against our Rocky Marciano wine. @stevedamish_ENT @Patriots @JoshBrogadirTV pic.twitter.com/XbbGsHCOPQ — Mayor Bill Carpenter (@MayorBillCarp) January 25, 2018

Marciano, per Boston Magazine, helped Brockton get the nickname "City of Champions" with his 49-0 boxing record, which included a four-year run holding the world heavyweight title in the 1950s. Balboa is the titular character in the Philadelphia-based "Rocky" series starring Sylvester Stallone.

It was fitting that the mayors also wagered a keg of beer from Philadelphia's Yards Brewing Company against drinks from Brockton's Rocky Marciano Winery, because rival Eagles and Patriots breweries also got in on the city Super Bowl bets.

As detailed by Philadelphia Magazine, Yards is a popular taproom in the City of Brotherly Love, and it is betting Boston's Harpoon Brewery that the Eagles will outdo the Pats in the big game. The two sides have since agreed that if the other brewery's favorite team wins it all, "the brewery from the losing team's city will have to pour the winning team's beer in their taproom for an entire day -- with staff wearing the winning team's gear."

Alex Jones added that the wager will also benefit charitable efforts:

In addition to the bet, both Yards and Harpoon will be making charitable donations leading up to the big game, with Yards donating $1 from each pint of Philly Pale Ale sold in the taproom through February 4, plus $10 from every keg of that beer sold in the region, to Prevention Point, an organization working on the front lines of the opioid crisis in Philly.

Not everyone has been so friendly about the Eagles-Patriots matchup. For example, Charles River Esplanade, a Boston park, has outlawed just about any and everything Eagles-related -- even Rocky himself -- in the days leading up to the Super Bowl, as Daniel Rapaport noted for Sports Illustrated: