Super Bowl 2018: Nick Foles suggested 'Philly Special' trick play to Doug Pederson

Eagles coach Doug Pederson made one of the gutsiest calls in Super Bowl history when he manufactured a touchdown by drawing up a trick-play on fourth-and-goal in the final minute of the first half of the Eagles' upset over the Patriots on Sunday. It turns out, though, it might've been quarterback Nick Foles' idea to run the play.

In a video released by Showtime's "Inside the NFL," you can watch Foles tell Pederson to run "Philly Philly." Pederson paused for a second before responding with "Yeah, let's do it. Let's do it." Foles proceeded to call "Philly Special" in the huddle.

You know what happened next: Foles pretended to change the play at the line of scrimmage. As he stood over the right tackle shouting fake instructions, the ball was snapped to running back Corey Clement, who pitched the ball to tight end Trey Burton, who threw the ball to an uncovered Foles in the end zone. The touchdown gave the Eagles a 10-point lead at halftime. The Eagles would go on to win 41-33 and Foles captured Super Bowl MVP honors.

Here's the entire sequence with Foles and Pederson mic'd up:

Here's what it looked like as it happened:

After the game, the Eagles revealed that quality-control coach Press Taylor took the play from the Bears, who ran it during the 2016 season. So give the Bears credit for designing the play. Give Taylor credit for taking that idea. Give Foles credit for suggesting it in the moment. Give Pederson credit for having the guts to use it in the Super Bowl. And give his players credit for executing it to perfection.

You can watch more mic'd up highlights from Super Bowl LII by tuning into "Inside the NFL" on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday.