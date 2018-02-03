Super Bowl 2018 odds update: Line moves toward Patriots, but another huge Eagles bet

After opening at Patriots -5.5, the Super Bowl line saw a dip toward the underdog as bettors lined up to back the Eagles. With the game 24 hours away, we're finally seeing action on the Patriots that's pushing it back the other way.

After the Westgate SuperBook moved the line to Patriots -4 early in the week and stayed there as the game drew closer, the book jumped back to 4.5 on Friday night and stayed there throughout the day Saturday. Other sportsbooks have seen those Patriots -4s snapped up, and Vegas Insider now lists every Vegas book the site track as dealing Patriots -4.5 with roughly 24 hours to go until kickoff.

There's also been a raise to the moneyline odds, with the Westgate posting Patriots -200 to win the game on Saturday. It was the first time in 10 days the Patriots moneyline had been that high at the Westgate after initially opening at Patriots -240.

Conversely, the MGM shifted their line from 4.5 flat to Patriots -4.5 +100 and Eagles +4.5 -120, meaning a $100 bet on the Patriots would pay out $100 in profit if they cover, while it would take a $120 bet on the Eagles to pay out $100. This is one option the sportsbooks have of trying to draw action on one side or the other without moving the line off the current number posted.

According to SportsLine, William Hill took Vegas's fourth million-dollar Super Bowl bet this weekend, and all have been on the Eagles. This bettor laid $1 million on the Eagles to win, getting a moneyline of +155, which means an Eagles victory would pay $1.55 million in profit.

The total for the game at most sportsbooks remains at 48.5 as of Saturday evening, while first-half lines of Patriots -3 are widely available.

