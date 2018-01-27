Super Bowl 2018 odds update: Patriots moneyline reaches lowest number yet

When the line for Super Bowl LII opened, the Patriots were installed as favorites of 5.5 or six points in most sportsbooks. That's come down throughout the week as bettors have loaded up on the Eagles, some with massive bets.

As of Saturday afternoon, the prevailing line available to bettors is down to Patriots -4.5, but anyone looking to bet the Eagles can find +5 available around Vegas and online. But one spot where it's getting harder to find value on the Eagles is on the moneyline.

According to Vegas Insider, the moneyline most recently available at every listed book around town has the Patriots as less than -200 favorites to win Super Bowl LII. The moneyline, which represents how much a bettor has to lay on the favorite to win $100 as well as how much a $100 bet on the underdog would win, reached as low as -170 on the Patriots Saturday morning at the Golden Nugget, while lines of -175 could be found at multiple spots around town.

Of course, if the line moves one way for one team, it's moving the other way on the other side. The Eagles are +155 or +160 on the moneyline in many spots, though the Westgate SuperBook had Eagles +150 on the board on Saturday morning (along with Patriots -180).

Plug the Westgate's spread line into a spread/moneyline converter, and what you find is that a -4.5 favorite has about a 67.3 chance to win outright. In practice, a line of -4.5 tends to mean a -220/+180 split on the moneyline odds, but the massive amount of action on the Eagles has skewed those numbers for the Super Bowl.

What does this all mean? Well, anyone betting in the current market should be looking to take the Patriots at great value on the moneyline, while anyone that wants to take the Eagles should be looking at +4.5. Of course, those numbers are going to keep moving around in the run up to gameday, and at some point the Patriots moneyline is going to present too much value for the professional bettors to pass up.