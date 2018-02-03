Super Bowl 2018 parties: A rundown of the biggest bashes with the biggest celebs
Your complete guide to all the biggest Super Bowl bashes ahead of this Sunday's championship
Super Bowl LII is just days away.
You've got endless analysis of the game. You've got rankings of all 51 halftime shows. You've got a pecking order for all the best snacks. But what about the party?
Oh, we've got you covered. Maybe you're in the Twin Cities for the NFL's climactic weekend and looking out for the most luxurious get-togethers. Maybe you're putting on your own Super Sunday bash (don't worry -- Jim from next door isn't reading this). Maybe you just want to know who's who in this year's schedule of Big Game extravaganzas.
Either way, it's all here ... a rundown of all the biggest 2018 Super Bowl parties -- who will be at them, what they are, when they will be and where they'll be hosted:
Friday, Feb. 2
- Leather & Laces 2018 Super Bowl Party
- 700 North 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
- 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Hosted by Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg, brother of the Patriots fan who couldn't care less if the Eagles win it all, this shindig began in Houston in 2004 and will be headlined by a performance from Flo Rida
- The Barstool Party
- Lumber Exchange Building, 10 South 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402
- 10 p.m.-4 a.m.
Sponsored by Barstool Sports and TAO Group, this one has Jamie Foxx tabbed as a guest, with Shaquille O'Neal (also known as DJ Diesel) also set to attend
- Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party
- International Market Square, 275 Market St, Minneapolis, MN 55405
- 9 p.m.
- This will feature an open bar alongside performances from Migos, T-Pain, 21 Savage and DJ Cassidy
- Thuzio | Rosenhaus Party
- The Exchange & Alibi Lounge, 10 S 5th Street #B100, Minneapolis, MN 55402
- 6-10 p.m.
Featuring Tiki Barber and other clients of Rosenhaus Sports Representation, this is a collaboration between NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus and Thuzio Executive Club
Saturday, Feb. 3
- Playboy's Big Game Party
- Prive Minneapolis, 315 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
- 9 p.m.
- This one (21+) will be hosted by Snoop Dogg
- DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night
- The Armory, 500 South 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55415
- 9 p.m.
- Touting fan experiences alongside big names of the entertainment world, this will be headlined by a live performance from Jennifer Lopez
- Taste of the NFL
- St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55102
- 7 p.m.
- It's sold out already, but this one will specialize in serving up dishes from renowned chefs as part of support for nationwide food banks
- Big Game Big Give
- Private home of Tom and Angie Wicka, Edina, MN 55410
- 8 p.m.
- A philanthropic gathering put on by The Giving Back Fund, this one will be hosted by Jamie Foxx, who will again be accompanied by DJ Diesel
***
As documented by Sports Illustrated, there are also a number of game-day Super Bowl parties on tap:
NFL Alumni Official Game Day Brunch
Where: Fogo De Chao
Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino
Where: Muse Event Center
Where: Rockbottom
Players Tailgate (Guy Fieri/Operation BBQ Relief)
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
-
Ravens owner considered firing Harbaugh
John Harbaugh was in danger of getting the ax after a down year for the Ravens
-
No lead passer has ever won Super Bowl
No quarterback has led the league in passing and went on to win the Super Bowl -- yet
-
Patriots can't let Eagles play keep-away
New England's quest for a repeat likely hinges on not letting the Eagles win time-of-possession...
-
Eagles need their D-Line to dominate
Philly's strong defensive line needs to control the game in order for the Eagles to pull an...
-
How to watch, stream NFL Honors
Tune in as the NFL's biggest awards are handed out on Saturday night
-
Ranking the Super Bowls, from 51-1
What's the greatest Super Bowl of all-time? What's the worst? Here's our list
Add a Comment