Super Bowl 2018 parties: A rundown of the biggest bashes with the biggest celebs

Super Bowl LII is just days away.

You've got endless analysis of the game. You've got rankings of all 51 halftime shows. You've got a pecking order for all the best snacks. But what about the party?

Oh, we've got you covered. Maybe you're in the Twin Cities for the NFL's climactic weekend and looking out for the most luxurious get-togethers. Maybe you're putting on your own Super Sunday bash (don't worry -- Jim from next door isn't reading this). Maybe you just want to know who's who in this year's schedule of Big Game extravaganzas.

Either way, it's all here ... a rundown of all the biggest 2018 Super Bowl parties -- who will be at them, what they are, when they will be and where they'll be hosted:

Friday, Feb. 2

  • The Barstool Party
  • Lumber Exchange Building, 10 South 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402
  • 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

  • Sponsored by Barstool Sports and TAO Group, this one has Jamie Foxx tabbed as a guest, with Shaquille O'Neal (also known as DJ Diesel) also set to attend

  • Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party
  • International Market Square, 275 Market St, Minneapolis, MN 55405
  • 9 p.m.
  • This will feature an open bar alongside performances from Migos, T-Pain, 21 Savage and DJ Cassidy
  • Thuzio | Rosenhaus Party
  • The Exchange & Alibi Lounge, 10 S 5th Street #B100, Minneapolis, MN 55402
  • 6-10 p.m.

  • Featuring Tiki Barber and other clients of Rosenhaus Sports Representation, this is a collaboration between NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus and Thuzio Executive Club

Saturday, Feb. 3

  • Playboy's Big Game Party
  • Prive Minneapolis, 315 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
  • 9 p.m.
  • This one (21+) will be hosted by Snoop Dogg
  • DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night
  • The Armory, 500 South 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55415
  • 9 p.m.
  • Touting fan experiences alongside big names of the entertainment world, this will be headlined by a live performance from Jennifer Lopez
  • Taste of the NFL
  • St. Paul RiverCentre, 175 W Kellogg Blvd, St Paul, MN 55102
  • 7 p.m.
  • It's sold out already, but this one will specialize in serving up dishes from renowned chefs as part of support for nationwide food banks
  • Big Game Big Give
  • Private home of Tom and Angie Wicka, Edina, MN 55410
  • 8 p.m.
  • A philanthropic gathering put on by The Giving Back Fund, this one will be hosted by Jamie Foxx, who will again be accompanied by DJ Diesel

***

As documented by Sports Illustrated, there are also a number of game-day Super Bowl parties on tap:

NFL Alumni Official Game Day Brunch

Where: Fogo De Chao

Gwen Stefani

Where: Club Nomadic at Mystic Lake Casino

SoberBowl

Where: Muse Event Center

Blitz Tailgate 52

Where: Rockbottom

Players Tailgate (Guy Fieri/Operation BBQ Relief)

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

