Super Bowl 2018: Patriots hope white jerseys stay lucky while Eagles to wear green
The jersey choices have been made for Super Bowl LII in Minnesota
When the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots take the field on Super Bowl Sunday, both teams will hope the jerseys they're wearing are a sign of things to come over the next four hours.
As the "home" team Super Bowl LII, New England got to pick which jerseys the team would wear. Its decision? The "away" white jerseys. Recent history shows that the Patriots are triumphant in those threads. New England is undefeated when wearing white under Bill Belichick in Super Bowls, and the team will be looking for a fourth-straight Lombardi Trophy in those jerseys. Twelve of the last 13 Super Bowl champions, per ESPN's Evan Kaplan, have also worn white.
There are multiple reasons why the Eagles shouldn't feel too shabby about donning their signature green. For one, the Eagles have won both their playoff games this season wearing green. And, as Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton pointed out, Philadelphia won all but one of its 2017 games in home colors, going 10-1, with the lone loss coming in a meaningless regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.
