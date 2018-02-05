Super Bowl 2018: Patriots make Alshon Jeffery pay for bobble with pick, TD drive
The Patriots wasted no time capitalizing on a huge Eagles mistake
Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good -- especially in the Super Bowl. Duron Harmon's fifth interception of the season for the Patriots may have been the most crucial -- and the luckiest. With the Patriots trailing by 9 in the second quarter, Alshon Jeffery nearly had a one-handed touchdown against Stephone Gilmore but batted a ball up into the air and Harmon came down with a huge interception. And the Patriots capitalized as only they can.
The Patriots' vaunted offense seemed to be struggling in the first half, but the interception revitalized them. James White capitalized on a quick 90-yard drive that brought the Patriots to within three points before the two-minute warning. The Eagles then drove back down the field to claim another touchdown of their own, bringing the game to 22-12 as halftime closed in. It's been a back-and-forth affair, but both teams are starting to find their offensive stride.
