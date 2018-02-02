Super Bowl 2018: Patriots owner reveals the pregame ritual he has with Tom Brady

One of the advantages of owning an NFL team is that you can have a conversation with any player you want before a game. For Patriots owner Robert Kraft, that means talking with Tom Brady.

Although Kraft doesn't necessarily consider himself superstitious, the Patriots owner did reveal this week that he has a pregame ritual with his star quarterback that the two have been doing together since the beginning of Brady's career.

"I've had a ritual for the whole time that Tommy's been playing where I see him right at his locker before the game and we have a little chat," Kraft said on Friday, during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Now, that might not sound like much, but it's a big deal to Kraft, because he can apparently tell whether the Patriots are going to win or lose based on the conversation he has with Brady.

"I can usually look in his eyes and see how we're going to do," Kraft said.

I think that means Kraft will officially be the first person to know whether or not the Patriots are going to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

By the way, Brady isn't the only person who has a pregame conversation with Kraft. The Patriots owner also makes sure to talk to Bill Belichick.

"Coach always gives me a pretty good overview before the game," Kraft said.

If you've watched any Patriots Super Bowl over the past 18 years, you've probably noticed that they've all been close. When the Patriots are playing in the NFL's biggest game, it almost always turns into an instant classic. All seven Super Bowls with Brady have been decided by six or fewer points.

During the CNBC interview, Kraft was asked if he finds it concerning that the Patriots basically always play a close game in the Super Bowl.

"Half of all games are usually decided by seven points and then half of those by three points," Kraft said. "We're playing the best team left in football. In the playoffs, you're always playing the best teams, and that's why, usually, the games are very close."

One thing that won't hinder the Patriots on Sunday is Brady's injured hand. After having his stitches removed last weekend, Kraft said everything is healing as expected.

"His hand, given everything, his hand is pretty good," Kraft said.

All eyes will be on Brady's hand this Sunday when the Patriots and the Eagles play in Super Bowl LII. The game is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by NBC.