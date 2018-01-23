Super Bowl 2018: Patriots pick undefeated white jerseys, Eagles will wear green
New England is 3-0 wearing white in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick
Super Bowl LII is on the way, and both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles have reason to be confident in the uniforms they'll wear to the big game.
Serving as the official "home" team for Feb. 4's Minneapolis showdown, New England announced Tuesday that it has elected to wear its "away" white jerseys against the Eagles, and recent history shows that the Pats are triumphant in those threads. New England is undefeated when wearing white under Bill Belichick in Super Bowls, and the team will be looking for a fourth straight Lombardi Trophy in those jerseys. Twelve of the last 13 Super Bowl champions, per ESPN's Evan Kaplan, have also worn white.
The Eagles shouldn't feel too shabby about donning their signature green, however. As Bleeding Green Nation's Brandon Lee Gowton pointed out Tuesday, Philadelphia has won all but one of its 2017 games in home colors, going 10-1, with the lone loss coming in a meaningless regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Both of the Eagles' playoff victories this season have also come with the team in green jerseys.
