Super Bowl 2018: Patriots' Tom Brady keeps his old suspension letter at home
New England's five-time Super Bowl champion entered 2017 looking to one-up himself again
Tom Brady is almost a year removed from his fifth Super Bowl title, and yet he hasn't quite let go of a particular piece of motivation from his latest championship season.
During a scene from April 2017 in Facebook Watch's debut episode of its six-part "Tom vs Time" documentary series on Thursday, the 40-year-old New England Patriots quarterback can seen going through old binders at his home -- and stumbling upon an infamous file.
A notification from the NFL that he had been suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season -- a controversial penalty for his alleged involvement in the Pats' Deflategate scandal.
"So I still keep this," Brady says, maintaining an uncomfortable smile. "My suspension letter that I received. Just a nice way to remember."
Later in the episode, Brady tells the camera he doesn't "need exterior motivations" because "the ones that are inside of me are enough," all while proclaiming his desire to simply keep winning after racking up the Lombardi Trophies. But it appears, at least entering 2017, that one exterior motivation was acceptable: that old suspension letter.
The four-time Super Bowl MVP also spends a considerable portion of his "Tom vs Time" debut touting the work of his personal body coach, Alex Guerrero, whose name was linked to a Patriots power struggle in Seth Wickersham's ESPN report earlier in the playoffs. And he doesn't appear to have retirement on his mind, either, saying the "version of me at 40" is "a lot better than when I was 22."
-
Pink's national anthem gets over/under
Place your bets, you proud and degenerate Americans
-
Things to do, eat, drink in Minneapolis
Super Bowl LII is coming to Minnesota and here is a list of things to see and do
-
Romo to get PGA Tour exemption
The CBS color commentator and former Cowboys quarterback is also a scratch golfer
-
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey arrested
The cornerback signed a four-year, $11.9 million deal last spring.
-
Here's how Ezekiel Elliott can be great
The Cowboys' 2016 first-round pick had a forgettable 2017 season
-
Pro Bowl 2018 odds, expert picks
Mike Tierney has owned NFL Over-Under picks and just locked in a play for Sunday's Pro Bow...
Add a Comment