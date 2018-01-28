Super Bowl 2018: Pink to sing national anthem before Eagles-Patriots game
The three-time Grammy winner gets the honor of singing the national anthem before Super Bowl LII
Three-time Grammy winner Pink will sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" before the Eagles play the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Pink, a 19-time Grammy nominee who is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at this year's Grammy Awards for "What About Us," is not only singing the anthem in front of one of the biggest audiences in any event of the year; she's doing so before her favorite team plays.
It is for real. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 as the Eagles go for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Eagles have played in two others, losing to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots, meanwhile, are playing for their sixth -- all of which will have come since 2002. Justin Timberlake and Leslie Odom Jr. will also have performances at the Super Bowl, with the former headlining the halftime show and the latter singing "America the Beautiful."
Pink will sing shortly before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
