Super Bowl 2018: Pink to sing national anthem but is battling the flu
The three-time Grammy winner, who is battling the flu, will deliver the national anthem on Sunday
The Patriots and Eagles will fight to determine who will win Super Bowl LII on Sunday. But before kickoff, there's another big test in store for audiences around the globe.
That's because Pink is set to deliver the rendition of the national anthem, and she'll do so while battling the flu.
The three-time Grammy winner, who has also been a 19-time Grammy nominee, was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at this year's Grammy Awards for "What About Us" (Ed Sheeran won in the category). Pink is not only singing the anthem in front of one of the biggest audiences in the biggest event of the year; she's doing so before her favorite team plays.
It is for real.
Check out SportsLine's look at the top 10 craziest prop bets for Super Bowl Sunday.
The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 as the Eagles go for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Eagles have played in two others, losing to the wild-card Raiders, who Philly was favored against, in Super Bowl XV and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots, meanwhile, are playing for their sixth -- all of which will have come since 2002. Justin Timberlake and Leslie Odom Jr. will also have performances at the Super Bowl, with the former headlining the halftime show and the latter singing "America the Beautiful."
Pink will sing shortly before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
-
Super Bowl: Location, TV, date, time
Find out all the info you need for Super Bowl LII between the Patriots and Eagles
-
'Madden' Super Bowl sim: Let's get crazy
When the Patriots and Eagles square off on Super Bowl Sunday, they'll have a lot to live up...
-
Timberlake has crazy Prince plan in mind
If you thought Timberlake wouldn't somehow involve Prince in his Minnesota performance, think...
-
Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked 51-1
The Purple One takes the top spot in our rankings, but read on to see the rest of the list
-
How to stream Super Bowl LII on devices
If you don't have access to watch the Super Bowl on TV, there are ways to stream it online
-
Peterson wants to play four more years
Peterson will turn 33 years old this offseason and is coming off a disappointing year
Add a Comment