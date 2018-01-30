Super Bowl 2018: Players who have won the most championships in their sports

With Tom Brady playing for a record sixth Super Bowl ring on Sunday, what better time to take a look back at the athletes who dominated their respective sports. From the dynasties of Bill Russell (Celtics) and Yogi Berra (Yankees) to individual feats of greatness from golfers, tennis players and NASCAR drivers, here's a look at the athletes who own the most championships.

NFL

Tom Brady -- 5

Super Bowls XXXVI (2001), XXXVIII (2003), XXXIX (2004), XLIX (2014), LI (2016)

Brady will be playing for his sixth ring on Feb. 4 -- which would be an all-time record for a player. He's already had one of the greatest NFL careers of all time by leading arguably the most productive dynasty in NFL history. Of his five championships, he also has a record four Super Bowl MVPs. Deion Branch is the only Patriot outside of Brady to win MVP honors.

Brady will stand alone with a sixth Super Bowl win. USATSI

Charles Haley -- 5

Super Bowls XXIII (1988), XXIV (1989), XXVII (1992), XXVIII (1993), XXX (1995)

What's better than one dynasty? Two of them, of course. Charles Haley was with the 49ers for his first two Super Bowls in 1988 and 1989, before he was traded to the Cowboys for a second- and third-round draft pick after clashing with coach George Seifert. He picked up three more rings in Dallas. Haley wasn't along for the ride either. He was a dominant force on the defensive line for both the 49ers and Cowboys while terrorizing opposing QBs.

Haley won five rings before heading to the Hall of Fame. USATSI

NBA

Bill Russell -- 11

NBA Championships – 1957, 1959-1966, 1968, 1969

This is one of those records that will never be broken. When Bill Russell won his first championship in the 1957 season, there were only eight teams in the league. By the time he won his last one in 1969, there were 14. However, one thing that never changed throughout his career: Russell was always dominant. In his career, he averaged 22.5 rebounds and 15.1 points per game, and his Celtics remain one of the most prolific dynasties in all of sports. Russell was on more than half of Boston's 17 championship teams, and he was a five-time MVP and an 11-time All-NBA player (including three First Team appearances).

Russell's record of 11 titles is secure. USATSI

Sam Jones -- 10

NBA Championships – 1959-1966, 1968, 1969

Right along with Russell for the ride was Sam Jones, who only missed out on Russell's first ring, in 1957, Russell's rookie year. Jones averaged 17.7 points per game for the Celtics throughout his career, and he led the team in scoring three times. Since his retirement, Jones has kept a lower profile than Russell, but his marks on the game are still apparent. His No. 24 is retired in Boston, and he was named to the Hall of Fame in 1984. Jones only had a 12-year NBA career, and to win 10 championships in that span is a pretty decent "championships-per-season" ratio.

Four players -- 8

Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, Tom Sanders and John Havlicek all won eight championships, and all with the Celtics. The one thing separating them from Russell and Sam Jones was when they joined or left the team. Havlicek is the only Celtic among the group to win titles in the 1970s, clinching championships in 1974 and 1976.The Boston dynasty was so utterly dominant, Robert Horry is the only non-Celtic to sniff this list, winning seven NBA titles with three different teams.

Major League Baseball

Yogi Berra – 10

World Series titles – 1947, 1949-1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962

Never mind the fact that Berra won another three titles as a coach -- he had one of the best playing careers in baseball history. And if you know anything about Yankee history, that's a heck of a career. He played for 18 seasons as a catcher, and in spite of less than eye-popping numbers, his longevity and coaching ability have solidified him in baseball lore. The Yankees have won 27 World Series titles. Their mere existence is the existence of a dynasty. To have one player present for so many of those titles is a feat that won't be replicated. The Yankees dominate the record books, and Berra has won more than any of them. To have such a prolific career and then go on to have success as a coach is remarkable.

Yogi Berra and Joe Dimaggio won a combined 19 titles but were only on four title teams together. Getty Images

Joe DiMaggio – 9

World Series titles – 1936-1939, 1941, 1947, 1949-1951

DiMaggio holds a hitting streak that may never be broken, and his success with the Yankees reflects his legendary status. One of the amazing things about the Yankees on this list? There's not a ton of overlap in terms of when they won their championships. DiMaggio only shared a team with Berra for four titles, before a new era was ushered in. DiMaggio's .325 batting average is his most telling stat. He constantly made contact, and his 1,537 RBI is a remarkable number as well, particularly for the era. Even though he missed the 1943, 1944 and 1945 seasons due to military service (the Yankees won the Series in 1943), his career was a long and fruitful one. He could easily be tied with Berra had he played in 1943, but even so, his nine titles is nothing to scoff at.

Four players – 8

It's incredible how similar the Yankees' dynasty of the 40s and 50s is to the Celtics of the late 50s and 60s. Bill Dickey, Phil Rizzuto, Lou Gehrig and Frankie Crosetti all won eight titles, all eight coming with the Yankees. Looking at the annals of baseball history, only Babe Ruth is in the Top 10 for individual titles with any of them coming outside of the pinstripes -- and four of The Great Bambino's titles came with the Yankees. The first player in the list to win all of his titles away from the Yankees is Eddie Collins, who won six. Dickey, Rizzuto and Gehrig all went on to be Hall of Famers, and the Yankees have continued to dominate baseball lore.

NHL

Henri Richard – 11

Stanley Cups – 1955-1959, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1970, 1972

The 1960s Canadiens were one of the most dominant forces in NHL history, and Henri Richard was no small part of that success. He was a key component on a team that won the Stanley Cup in his rookie season in 1955, and he was alongside Jean Beliveau for all of Beliveau's wins, even extending the dynasty a little bit past his retirement. Richard was never quite the goal-scorer that Beliveau was, but he and Beliveau made for one of the most powerful one-two punches at center in NHL history. Richard finished his career with 358 goals and 688 assists, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

Jean Beliveau – 10

Stanley Cups – 1955-1959, 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1970

"Le Gros Bill" never won a cup without Richard, but he certainly had a heck of a career of his own. With 507 goals and 712 assists, Beliveau is second all-time behind Guy Lefleur in points. A 10-year captain for the Canadiens, Beliveau won the first ever Conn Smythe Trophy in 1965. A six-time First Team All Star and four-time Second Team All Star, Beliveau won the Hart Memorial Trophy twice. He was honored with an NHL lifetime achievement award in 2009, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1972. Beliveau was a terror as the Canadiens' center, and he was part of the reason that Richard was allowed to have so much success.

Tennis

Margaret Court – 24

Grand Slams – Australian Open: (11), French Open (5), Wimbledon (3), US Open (5)

One of the most illustrious careers in sports' history belongs to Margaret Court, but unlike most of the records on this list, this one is being challenged. Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slams, and she's returning to play come the French Open in May. However, that doesn't take away from what Court did in her playing does. The Australian never looked more at home than when she was playing at home, as her Australian Open number of 11 may be impossible to match. Roger Federer just won his sixth, while Williams has won seven. Court's doubles resume is also incredible, and she's the only player in history to win every Grand Slam multiple times in singles, doubles and mixed doubles play.

Margaret Court could see her Grand Slam record eclipsed by Serena Williams. Getty Images

Roger Federer – 20

Grand Slams – Australian Open (6), French Open (1), Wimbledon (8), US Open (5)

There has never been, nor will there likely ever be, a player more dominant at Wimbledon than Roger Federer. The craziest part about Federer's career is that he's still dominating at 36. Federer just won the first Grand Slam of the 2018 season in the Australian Open, and he never even lost a set until the final against Marin Cilic. He plays a devastating game of precision, and he's solidifying his legacy as one of the best tennis players of all time. Furthermore, all of these accolades come at a time where he's sharing the court with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Federer has done something so few players can: He's stayed mostly healthy. And not just healthy -- he's been dominant. When it's all said and done, Federer will be remembered as the most decorated men's tennis player ever. But it isn't said and done yet.

The ageless Roger Federer is coming off another win at the Australian Open. Getty Images

Golf

Jack Nicklaus – 18

Majors – The Masters(6), PGA Championship (5), U.S. Open (4), The Open Championship (3)

There was a time where it really looked like Tiger Woods might be able to reel in the Golden Bear and topple this record, but not any longer. Unless Woods, stuck on 14 majors, defies all the odds with his latest comeback. Nicklaus has the most decorated career in golf history, and it's entirely possible no one else other than Woods will come close to his title. From his first win in 1962 at the U.S. Open to his last in 1986 at the Masters, Nicklaus never seemed to lose a beat. He won multiple majors in a year five times, and he and Woods are the only players to win every major three times.

Patty Berg – 15

Majors – Western Open (7), Titleholders Championship (7), Women's U.S. Open (1)

The most decorated female golfer of all time is Patty Berg. Her wins spanned from 1937 to 1938. Only Mickey Wright has rivaled Berg's number, and that was with the ANA Open in the picture as well. The one thing Wright did that Berg couldn't was win all four of the original Majors, but Berg's dominance at the Western Open and Titleholders made that irrelevant. Having won each seven times, Berg's career was one of the best. Annika Sorenstam looked like she might approach Berg at one point, but again, Berg simply managed to play and play, shattering records along the way.

NASCAR

Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson – 7

Petty, Earnhardt and Johnson hold the record for NASCAR series titles with seven, and there's a good chance Johnson will hold this record before he's done driving. Petty, famously known as "The King", became the first driver to reach seven NASCAR Cup wins in 1979, and sat alone at the top until 1994, when Earnhardt tied him. Johnson joined the elite company in 2016 with a win. For Johnson, the five consecutive wins from 2006 to 2010 made all the difference. Since then, he's won in 2013 and 2016. For the rest of his career, everyone will be on Jimmie watch as he tries to get eight Series wins -- something no one has ever done before.