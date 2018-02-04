Super Bowl 2018 score, live updates: All the action from Eagles vs. Patriots as it happens

Super Bowl LII is finally here. Are you excited yet?

We've got a battle of No. 1 seeds on our hands, as the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles vie for the right to call themselves world champs. The Pats are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since they themselves did it back in the early 2000s, while the Eagles are attempting to win the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Can Tom Brady become the first player ever to win six Super Bowl rings? Can Nick Foles become the latest backup quarterback to lead his team to Super Bowl glory? Will Jim Schwartz's defense reverse its recent trend of being torn apart by Brady? Can Matt Patricia and company slow down the Eagles' plethora of weapons?

As the evening moves along, we'll get answers to all of these questions and more. Keep it here for all the action from before, during and after Super Bowl LII.

How to watch the Super Bowl

Date: Feb. 4, 2018

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: NBC (check local channels)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)