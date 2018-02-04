Super Bowl 2018 score, live updates: All the action from Eagles vs. Patriots as it happens
Don't miss any of the action from the big game between the Patriots and Eagles
Super Bowl LII is finally here. Are you excited yet?
We've got a battle of No. 1 seeds on our hands, as the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles vie for the right to call themselves world champs. The Pats are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since they themselves did it back in the early 2000s, while the Eagles are attempting to win the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.
Can Tom Brady become the first player ever to win six Super Bowl rings? Can Nick Foles become the latest backup quarterback to lead his team to Super Bowl glory? Will Jim Schwartz's defense reverse its recent trend of being torn apart by Brady? Can Matt Patricia and company slow down the Eagles' plethora of weapons?
As the evening moves along, we'll get answers to all of these questions and more. Keep it here for all the action from before, during and after Super Bowl LII.
How to watch the Super Bowl
Date: Feb. 4, 2018
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
TV: NBC (check local channels)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
Patriots drive ends with wild FG miss
This might go down as the weirdest field-goal miss in Super Bowl history
Super Bowl halftime: No Prince hologram
After drawing fire for the initial decision, Timberlake is reportedly no longer using a Prince...
Tom Brady ditches glove for Super Bowl
The Patriots quarterback is not wearing a glove on his right hand for Super Bowl LII
Super Bowl commercials: Get a sneak peek
Go ahead and get your fill of Super Bowl commercials before the game even starts Sunday
Super Bowl halftime: JT to cover Prince?
When it comes to incorporating Prince into his set, Timberlake might have something cookin...
Super Bowl halftime: Who could join JT?
We have some ideas for guest spots during the halftime show, but don't expect 'NSYNC or Janet...
