Super Bowl 2018: Someone used Bitcoin to buy a $9,360 seat at the 50-yard line
One ticket reseller says it has done something unprecedented, accepting the digital currency for tickets
If you gave up trying to figure out what Bitcoin really is, it might be time to get back to your research, because the mystical cryptocurrency has made its way into the Super Bowl marketplace.
Amid "incredible" demand for tickets to this Sunday's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, which has some resale vendors touting "get-in" costs of at least $3,500, TickPick says it has done something no one else has done before -- sold a Super Bowl ticket for Bitcoin.
The secondary market told CBSSports.com on Thursday that co-CEO Brett Goldberg capitalized on the "recent downturn in popularity and price of Bitcoin" to accept the currency for Super Bowl LII tickets, and the decision has already paid off for one customer.
"One Bitcoin is currently worth $9,360, according to Coinbase," TickPick said. "(We) decided to offer this to ... customers when (we) received an inbound request to sell premium Super Bowl tickets for Bitcoin as opposed to traditional currency. This led to the first Super Bowl LII ticket purchase using Bitcoin."
That purchase, valued at $9,360, was good for a 50-yard-line seat at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday's big game.
Bitcoin, baby. Changing the game.
Even if all but one of us has no idea what it is.
-
Super Bowl 52 odds, expert picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Doug Pederson's team and locked in Super Bowl...
-
Drew Brees wants to stay in New Orleans
Brees is currently in negotiations for his next contract after a terrific year for the Sai...
-
Eagles practicing standing around
No detail is too small when it come to preparing for the spectacle that is the Super Bowl
-
2018 Super Bowl: Eagles will beat Pats
This is no top-secret strategy; simply put, the Eagles have to stop the league's best play...
-
10 stats for Patriots-Eagles Super Bowl
Here are the stats you need to know heading into Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Pat...
-
Burkhead selfless on and off the field
While Burkhead played at Nebraska he befriended a young boy with a brain tumor
Add a Comment