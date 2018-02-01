Super Bowl 2018: Someone used Bitcoin to buy a $9,360 seat at the 50-yard line

If you gave up trying to figure out what Bitcoin really is, it might be time to get back to your research, because the mystical cryptocurrency has made its way into the Super Bowl marketplace.

Amid "incredible" demand for tickets to this Sunday's showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots, which has some resale vendors touting "get-in" costs of at least $3,500, TickPick says it has done something no one else has done before -- sold a Super Bowl ticket for Bitcoin.

The secondary market told CBSSports.com on Thursday that co-CEO Brett Goldberg capitalized on the "recent downturn in popularity and price of Bitcoin" to accept the currency for Super Bowl LII tickets, and the decision has already paid off for one customer.

"One Bitcoin is currently worth $9,360, according to Coinbase," TickPick said. "(We) decided to offer this to ... customers when (we) received an inbound request to sell premium Super Bowl tickets for Bitcoin as opposed to traditional currency. This led to the first Super Bowl LII ticket purchase using Bitcoin."

That purchase, valued at $9,360, was good for a 50-yard-line seat at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday's big game.

Bitcoin, baby. Changing the game.

Even if all but one of us has no idea what it is.