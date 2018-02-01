Super Bowl 2018: Watch Justin Timberlake reveal who he's cheering for

MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Timberlake might have a man crush on Tom Brady, but that doesn't mean he'll be cheering for the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

During a press conference on Thursday, Timberlake was asked who he would be pulling for in the big game this weekend, and although he spent roughly 30 percent of his press conference talking about how dreamy Brady is, he has no plans to root for New England on Sunday.

Here was Timberlake's answer when asked about his rooting interest in the Super Bowl.

"Go Pack Go."

The man has cheered for only one team his entire life, and not even a man crush on Brady was enough to get him to switch his allegiance away from the Packers. The best part about that clip is that a Boston reporter actually tried to get him to say, "Go Pats Go," but Timberlake wasn't having it.

If you're wondering why Timberlake is a Packers fan, he actually explained that back in October. During an interview with NFL Network, Timberlake said he jumped on the Packers bandwagon as a younger kid in the 1990s because of Brett Favre.

"At that time, Brett Favre was the king of the South," the Memphis-native said. "Being where I was from, when he went to Green Bay, that's where a lot of us in my hometown shifted to become Packers fans. And also too, you got to respect a team that a city owns."

Timberlake also added that he wants to get to Green Bay for a game someday.

"That's one of the coolest things," Timberlake said. "Honestly, bucket list, I don't care who you love in the NFL, if you get a chance to go to Lambeau and watch a game, you have to do it."

As for Brady, Timberlake might not be cheering for him in the Super Bowl, but he is on the singer's man crush list.

Justin Timberlake on Tom Brady saying he's his man crush...#superbowl pic.twitter.com/lL9jqiOhXA — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) February 1, 2018

"I'd say he's on my list," Timberlake said. "The feeling is reciprocated, if you want to make it official."

If you're Brady, I don't even think you can be mad because being on Timberlake's man crush list is arguably a bigger honor than winning the Super Bowl.

Timberlake will be performing the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday for an NFL-record third time.