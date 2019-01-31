Super Bowl 2019 ads: Your guide to leaked TV commercials that will air during Super Bowl LIII

What will you be most excited to see on Sunday when -- if you're like most people -- you watch Super Bowl 53 in front of a screen? Some people watch the Super Bowl for the football, while others watch it for the halftime show. And some people will be watching Super Bowl LIII for the commercials.

Welcome to the right place, if you're in that last category.

It's become customary for companies to release their Super Bowl ads online prior to their actual airing during the game, in recent years. While some may argue that leads to anti-climactic viewing of the commercials and spoils the mystique, there's still plenty of interest (and money) in advertising during the big game.

By virtue of being one of the single biggest sporting events each year, the Super Bowl has massive viewership -- which also makes it one of the top marketing opportunities for different brands. With that in mind, advertising during the Super Bowl has become somewhat of a sporting event on its own. Brands try to one-up each other with the use of celebrities, humor, talking animals, talking babies, and other bizarre strategies to get people talking.

From Gladys Knight's anthem to who will score first to Maroon 5 to the Super Bowl MVP, get everything you need to make the right picks for Sunday in our Ultimate Super Bowl Props guide.

Here you can find some of the ads that you can expect to air during Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams on Sunday -- which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. (Continually updating.)

Amazon - Not Everything Makes The Cut

Avocados from Mexico - Top Dog

BON & VIV - The Pitch

Bubly - Can I have a bublé? (Teaser)

Budweiser - Wind Never Felt Better

Bumble - #InHerCourt Anthem

Burger King - Preppin' (Teaser)

Colgate - The Close Talker

Doritos - Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys

Expensify - Expensify This

Hyundai - The Elevator

Kia - The Great Unknowns - What If?

Michelob Ultra - The Pure Experience

Michelob Ultra - Robots

Microsoft - We All Win

Olay - Killer Skin

Pepsi - More Than OK

Planters - Mr. Peanut Is Always There In Crunch Time

Pringles - Sad Device

Stella Artois - Change Up The Usual

Toyota - Toni

Verizon - The Team That Wouldn't Be Here

[ yellow tail ] - Tastes Like Happy