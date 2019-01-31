Super Bowl 2019 ads: Your guide to leaked TV commercials that will air during Super Bowl LIII
Before they air during the game on Sunday, check out some of the Super Bowl ads
What will you be most excited to see on Sunday when -- if you're like most people -- you watch Super Bowl 53 in front of a screen? Some people watch the Super Bowl for the football, while others watch it for the halftime show. And some people will be watching Super Bowl LIII for the commercials.
Welcome to the right place, if you're in that last category.
It's become customary for companies to release their Super Bowl ads online prior to their actual airing during the game, in recent years. While some may argue that leads to anti-climactic viewing of the commercials and spoils the mystique, there's still plenty of interest (and money) in advertising during the big game.
By virtue of being one of the single biggest sporting events each year, the Super Bowl has massive viewership -- which also makes it one of the top marketing opportunities for different brands. With that in mind, advertising during the Super Bowl has become somewhat of a sporting event on its own. Brands try to one-up each other with the use of celebrities, humor, talking animals, talking babies, and other bizarre strategies to get people talking.
Here you can find some of the ads that you can expect to air during Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams on Sunday -- which you can stream right here on CBSSports.com. (Continually updating.)
Amazon - Not Everything Makes The Cut
Avocados from Mexico - Top Dog
BON & VIV - The Pitch
Bubly - Can I have a bublé? (Teaser)
Budweiser - Wind Never Felt Better
Bumble - #InHerCourt Anthem
Burger King - Preppin' (Teaser)
Colgate - The Close Talker
Doritos - Chance the Rapper x Backstreet Boys
Expensify - Expensify This
Hyundai - The Elevator
Kia - The Great Unknowns - What If?
Michelob Ultra - The Pure Experience
Michelob Ultra - Robots
Microsoft - We All Win
Olay - Killer Skin
Pepsi - More Than OK
Planters - Mr. Peanut Is Always There In Crunch Time
Pringles - Sad Device
Stella Artois - Change Up The Usual
Toyota - Toni
Verizon - The Team That Wouldn't Be Here
[ yellow tail ] - Tastes Like Happy
