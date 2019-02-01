Super Bowl 2019 bets: Boston mayor afraid of jinxing Patriots with wager, plus Boston-L.A. bets to know

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh feels good about the New England Patriots' chances of beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, but he won't be making any wagers on the game with his L.A. counterpart. He's going out of his way to avoid betting on the Patriots and thus, jinxing the Patriots.

As Walsh explained to WBZ 1030 News Radio a year ago as the Patriots prepared for their Super Bowl date with the Eagles, he's lost three sports bets with other mayors since he took office. So, he's stopped betting on Boston-based teams. Sure enough, the Patriots have started winning their big games.

"When I first got elected mayor, I bet on the AFC Championship Game with Denver, and we didn't win. I bet on the Montreal Canadiens-Bruins semifinals, and I didn't win. And I bet on B.C.-Penn State, and we didn't win," Walsh said last year. "So I figured that my betting career with mayors is over. The moment I stopped betting, we won the Super Bowl in Seattle, we won the Super Bowl in Atlanta. So I'm not going to put any jinx on the Patriots or any of our Boston teams. So no more betting for me."

Walsh didn't bet on the Super Bowl last season and the Patriots lost, but Walsh still refuses to get back into the betting game. After refusing to bet on the AFC Championship Game despite Kansas City Mayor Sly James' best attempts and turning down a chance to bet on the Dodgers-Red Sox World Series, Walsh told WBZ that he won't make a bet with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ahead of Super Bowl LIII. Bill Belichick likes to tell his players, "Do your job." In this case, Walsh is doing his by refraining from making any friendly wagers.

But just because the two mayors from the two Super Bowl cities won't be making any wagers doesn't mean other groups and figures from L.A. and Boston have to follow their lead. Competing cities wagering on the big game has a long and extensive history. This year, a few figures and groups from L.A. and Boston will be betting on the Super Bowl. Let's run through a few of the bets that have become public.

City council presidents

Mayors won't be wagering on the game, but City Council Presidents will be, according to MassLive.com's Jacqueline Tempera.

In what is a pretty typical component of such wagers, which you'll see in most of the bets throughout this story, the loser of the bet will be forced to wear an opposing jersey to the first city council meeting or public appearance after the game. But that's not the only component of this wager.

If the Rams win, Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell will send Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson a Gillette shaving kit, Dunkin' coffee, and Phillips chocolates. If the Patriots win, Wesson will send a box of See's Candies, a bag of Coffee Bean Coffee, and a bottle of wine from San Antonio Winery.

"Prevailing winds blow from west to east, and I have a feeling it's the west that will prevail this Sunday," Wesson said. "I'm looking forward to seeing Ms. Campbell sport Rams gold and blue after they bring it home on Sunday."

Free donuts

According to Boston.com's Kristi Palma, Kane's Handcrafted Donuts in Boston (and Saugus) will provide free donuts to customers wearing a Rams jersey if the Rams win. Back in California, Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee will provide free donuts to customers wearing a Patriots jersey if the Patriots win. The loser will also be required to post a photo of a baker wearing the opposing jersey.

The good news: If the Patriots lose, Tom Brady can cheer himself up Sean Payton style by getting a gluten-free, dairy-free donut from Kane's.

All he'll need to do is swap jerseys with Jared Goff after the game.

Fighting fire with fire

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn explains:

Yet again (@RedSox ) I have a friendly wager with @LAFDChief Terrazas on the @SuperBowl . Looking forward to having @Patriots flag displayed at a busy firehouse in LA, the Chief wearing a Pats jersey and a Pats flag flying from an LAFD engine. Game On! pic.twitter.com/bokVmdU1b6 — Commissioner JoeFinn (@ChiefJoeFinn) January 27, 2019

If L.A. loses to Boston twice in just over three months, it might be time for everyone in L.A. to adopt Walsh's approach.

Beer battle

Wachusett Brewing Company in Massachusetts and Common Space Brewery in L.A. have agreed to a bet.

The bet goes like this: If the Patriots win, Common Space Brewery will serve something called G.O.A.T. Milkshake IPA. If the Rams win, Wachusett Brewing Company will rename G.O.A.T Milk Stout to Ram Milk Stout for the remainder of February. A donation to charity will also be made by the loser of the bet.

Let's just ignore that part about beet-infused beer.

Food fight

If the Rams win, UMass Amherst Dining will send one chef to UCLA to serve clambake, New England chowder, and Boston cream pie. If the Patriots win, UCLA dining will send one person to UMass Amherst to serve Dodger Dogs, Kogi tacos, tortilla soup, and avocado toast.

"Growing up on the East Coast and living on the West for so many years, I miss some of my favorite foods such as a great clam bake and a big bowl of chowder," UCLA Dining Services' Senior Director Al Ferrone said in a press release. "My team and I are salivating in anticipation of having this great meal after the Super Bowl. What makes this even more special is knowing that it will be prepared from scratch from the extremely talented culinary team at UMass."

Medical community gets in on the action



Laurie Glimcher, president of the The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, announced she has accepted the wager that Tom Priselac, president of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, proposed.

If the Patriots win, Priselac will wear a Brady jersey on Monday.

Rams Super Bowl Challenge Hey Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, wanna make a Super Bowl bet? Our CEO Tom Priselac has this challenge for you! Go Rams! Posted by Cedars-Sinai on Thursday, January 31, 2019

If the Rams win, Glimcher will wear a Goff jersey on Monday.

Dana-Farber President and CEO Dr. Laurie Glimcher accepts a challenge Dana-Farber Cancer Institute President & CEO Laurie Glimcher, MD, accepts a friendly football challenge from the CEO of Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. All we do is win! Go New England Patriots! Posted by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Thursday, January 31, 2019

Both sound incredibly confident.

Sing off

The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles and the Boston Gay Men's Chorus have agreed to a wager of their own.

According to Broadway World, the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will perform "Please Come to Boston" by Dave Loggins if the Patriots win. The Boston Gay Men's Chorus will perform Randy Newman's "I Love L.A" if the Rams win. Additionally, the winner of the bet will make a donation to GALA Choruses, Broadway World reports.