Super Bowl 2019: Brandin Cooks surprises Rams janitor with two tickets to the big game

Brandin Cooks is in the first year with the Los Angeles Rams, but he already views the team as family. And not just the players. Cooks surprised the team's janitor, identified only as Alfonso for privacy reasons, with two tickets to the Super Bowl on Sunday to thank him for what he does for the team day in and day out.

Cooks isn't particularly close to him, but he appreciates everything Alfonso does and he wanted to show it.

It takes a team to achieve the dream. @brandincooks had a little surprise for Alfonso, who keeps our facility in tip-top shape. 💙 #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/rzx92ROUi8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2019

"I just thought it would be special for him to understand this is a team and he's a part of that as well," Cooks said, per Yahoo Sports. "And I wanted to make sure he is at the Super Bowl with his son to enjoy it. … I am flying him in, he's got a hotel, he's going to be set for the whole weekend."

Cooks is coming off of his fourth-straight 1,000-yard season with his third team, but he's apparently with the Rams to stay. He's on a five-year, $81 million contract that he signed prior to this season after playing with the Saints and Patriots prior to Los Angeles. He's also playing in his second-straight Super Bowl, after playing with the Rams' opponent on Sunday -- the Patriots -- last year.