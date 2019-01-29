Super Bowl 2019: Breaking down the coaching matchup between Bill Belichick and Sean McVay

Bill Belichick vs. Sean McVay is a classic battle of the minds heading in Super Bowl 53. The Patriots' Belichick is a seasoned coach, arguably the best coach ever, and his ability to pick young teams apart is legendary. The Rams' McVay, of course, is a coaching wunderkind, and every team is scrambling to find their own version of him.

On Monday, it was reported that Belichick and McVay have a deep mutual respect for each other. After meeting at the NFL Combine last year, they developed a texting relationship, with McVay saying they would message each other after nearly every game this year. That only makes the matchup more intriguing, as there's a friendly element between the two.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast from Radio Row in Atlanta, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the nature of Belichick and McVay's relationship. They discuss how the two texting so frequently could have come to be, and what it all stemmed from. After that's all said and done, they dive into the nitty-gritty, breaking down the coaching matchup in the Super Bowl (which is streaming on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App). They talk about what we can expect from the Patriots and the Rams, specifically from Belichick and McVay.

