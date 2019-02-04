Super Bowl 2019 commercials: Check out all the ads your co-workers, friends will be buzzing about Monday

While the Patriots play against the Rams, which you can live stream right here on CBSSports.com, there's another battle going on during the breaks. Each year, companies bring their best to create a memorable Super Bowl commercial, but it's easier said than done. Things easily get lost in the shuffle, but after people talk about the result of the game the talk of the water cooler is what commercials people like the best.

The first half of Super Bowl LIII had some memorable offerings, with Bumble telling an abridged story of the empowering Serena Williams, Bud Light finally leaning into its "Game of Thrones" roots behind the "Dilly Dilly" campaign, and Jordan Peele continuing to dominate.

Here are some of the top commercials from Super Bowl LIII.

Bumble -- Serena Williams' journey

The world will tell you that you're not strong enough to play. They’ll tell you that your story doesn’t matter. And to wait to be given power. But here's what the world won’t tell you... #InHerCourt @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/dA9f9NSX1x — Bumble (@bumble) February 4, 2019

Serena Williams is on her way to becoming the winningest tennis player in history. She's just one Grand Slam away from tying Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam victories, but it hasn't been an easy road there. Williams' journey is well established by now, but Bumble put its own spin on it.

Bud Light -- And now his watch has ended

Game of Thrones, to some degree, definitely inspired the wildly popular "Bud Knight" ad campaign that kicked off Dilly, Dilly! Bud Light has a trophy erected outside of Lincoln Memorial Field in Philadelphia, and this was the crossover we had to see eventually. "Thrones'" final season kicks off in April, so it's some easy advertising for the phenomenon.

T-Mobile -- What's for dinner?

We've all been here. There is nothing harder than picking what's for dinner. Luckily, T-Mobile is making the choice for us with free tacos on Tuesday, taking Taco Tuesdays to the next level.

The Twilight Zone -- Technical difficulties

What dimension are you even in? 🌀

Witness the extended cut of the debut @TheTwilightZone promo featuring @JordanPeele. #TheTwilightZone pic.twitter.com/J54ZnqlpDO — thetwilightzone (@TheTwilightZone) February 4, 2019

No, your TV was not fading out, and your pixels are fine. "The Twilight Zone" from Jordan Peele is premiering on CBS All Access April 1. Peele has been killing it, from "Get Out" to the upcoming "Us," so his take on the old classic should be well worth the watch.

Stella Artois -- 'I'll have a Stella Artoes'

Stellas Artois has two classic characters deviating from their classic drinks. Carrie Bradshaw and The Dude eschew their normal cosmo and White Russian (respectively) for a "Stella Artoes," which is also going to a good cause.

NFL -- 100 years

The all-time greatest, most competitive NFL players gathered for the #NFL100 gala. What could possibly go wrong? pic.twitter.com/pvE0fKuSye — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019

For the second straight year, the NFL is crushing its own game in advertising. After last year's amazing commercials featuring Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. dirty dancing, the NFL celebrated with a gala. The results were amazing, from Terry Bradshaw to throwing to Tom Brady handing off his rings to Richard Sherman getting deked.