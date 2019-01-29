Super Bowl 2019 concession prices: Food, drinks will be ridiculously cheap at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
It will cost a lot to get in, but it won't cost a lot at the concession stand
Tickets to watch the New England Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium certainly won't be cheap. But if you can score one and get past the gate, you'll find food and drink surprisingly affordable.
It's not uncommon to drop upward of $10 for a single beer at a regular NFL game -- unless you're an Oakland Raiders fan, in which case you'll need a crisp $20 bill for a single beverage. You'll probably need at least another $5 to $6 for a hot dog (if you're lucky). And don't get us started on the chicken tender baskets.
You won't be draining your wallet at nearly the same rate at Super Bowl LIII, however. As ESPN noted via Instagram, the concession prices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which are famously inexpensive throughout the year, will remain unusually low for Super Sunday despite the Rams-Patriots showdown marking the biggest -- and likely most-watched -- game of the season.
Still want that hot dog? That'll be $2. A refillable soda? Same price. How about nachos and cheese? Only $1 more. Dare we ask about the beer price? Surprise: Only $5. And that dreaded chicken tender basket? An affordable $6.
It's not that those prices are insanely low as much as they resemble, you know, normal prices -- ones that don't require you to take out a small loan before attending a game. Heck, even the gas station hot dogs run for $2 at some places! Mercedes-Benz Stadium also offers the abnormally cheap menu during Falcons home games.
The only drawback for Super Bowl goers on the concession front? One of the most famous food brands available at the stadium, Chick-fil-A, will not be opening its doors for the big game. The chicken sandwich chain has a popular location inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium concourse, but the restaurant has closed all locations every Sunday since its debut in 1946, as Sports Illustrated reported, allowing its employees to "set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose." Super Bowl LIII won't change that.
Super Bowl LIII is Sunday, Feb. 3, in Atlanta and it will air on CBS and streamed here on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App for free on most connected devices.
